Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, recorded a 120% growth within its marine lubricant business in Greece during the period of 2022 to 2023. Multiple agreements have contributed to this substantial increase over the last couple of years, which is aligned with the Group’s plans to expand its global footprint in leading marine markets.

ENOC’s marine lubricants business supplied over 2700 vessels across the globe, with more than 24 million litres supplied to over 300 ports during 2023. Currently, ENOC’s Strata marine lubricants supply network covers 400 marine ports across 32 countries.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “In line with our long-term growth strategy to fulfil the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable solutions internationally, we continue to focus on appointing distributors in major maritime markets including Greece, where we see strong potential to unlock opportunities. We are pleased with our growth trajectory so far and looking forward to bringing our innovative solutions to the country and wider European markets.”

Recently, ENOC Group also unveiled a comprehensive range of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) for marine vessels, which is expected to contribute to the maritime industry’s decarbonisation efforts locally and globally. This further reaffirms the Group’s commitment to promoting the use of lubricants with reduced environmental impact across the global maritime community.

To strengthen its position in the Greek market, ENOC Group co-hosted a technical conference with Technava, a supplier of maritime equipment and technical support to the Greek shipping sector, showcasing ENOC marine lubricants to over 200 ship owners, dealers, and distributors.

By the end of 2024, ENOC Group aims to expand its global Strata marine lubricants presence by adding 80 new ports to its existing network.

