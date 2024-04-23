Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has appointed the innovative technology loyalty partner, Loyyal, to integrate Access Point, their self-service platform to the Group’s rewards programme. This move will enable ‘YES’ rewards members to earn points by accessing numerous merchant offerings and redeem points throughout Loyyal’s extensive partner network.

This will improve productivity by increasing merchant and partner engagement, streamlining and considerably cutting the contracting process.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Group launched its ‘YES’ rewards programme to provide customers with added value and incentives on their purchases across our vast network. This relationship with Loyyal underpins our commitment to collaborating with like-minded partners to improve our offerings. We will continue to put our customers first as we seek to enhance the overall customer experience.”

Loyyal CEO, Ashish Kumar Singh, said: “Loyyal is committed to disrupt loyalty industry with smart usage of new technologies such as Blockchain. Using Loyyal’s flagship product – Access Point, ENOC’s YES Program shall be empowered with organically expanding partner network and extensive ecosystem for users to cherish wide spectrum of loyalty benefits by earning and redeeming across new channels”.

The 'YES' rewards programme provides customers with fast rewards via the state-of-the-art mobile application. Customers may earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the 'YES' app, which works across all ENOC locations, including ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Tasjeel, and more.

The awards programme additionally enables customers to save money on dining, beauty, health and wellness, and getaways. The 'YES' app is available in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices, as well as the Huawei app gallery.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.