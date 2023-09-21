Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has unveiled a comprehensive range of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) for marine vessels, which is expected to contribute to the maritime industry’s decarbonisation efforts locally and globally.

ENOC’s new range of lubricants have been developed with a strong commitment to protecting the aquatic environment as it prevents harmful discharge into waterways and minimises its adverse impact on the wider marine ecosystem.

Taking into consideration the evolving regulatory landscape, ENOC’s latest marine lubricant product range includes Stern Tube Oils, High Performance EAL Hydraulic Oils, High Performance EAL Gear Oils, and High Performance EAL Greases. These products have been specifically designed to meet the regulatory requirements of the EPA's 2013 Vessel General Permit (VGP), a regulation in place to stop harmful lubricant discharge and its impact on waterways, and the Vessel Incidental Discharge Act (VIDA), a US EPA framework that regulates incidental discharges from commercial vessels.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As the maritime industry takes strong measures to meet its 2050 Net Zero target, Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) will play a critical role in significantly reducing environmental impacts across all applications as much of the lubricant lost from a vessel directly enters the water. Our newly introduced EALs will also help to drive the nation’s own sustainability agenda at a time when the country is preparing to host COP28. Over the years, ENOC Group has reiterated its commitment to protecting the environment, and our EALs will not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also ensure optimal performance and reliability for marine operators.”

ENOC's EALs are carefully formulated to meet and exceed the industry's performance requirements, providing marine operators with the assurance of both environmental responsibility and operational excellence. The products also comply with the European EcoLabel, widely recognised for its certification of products that demonstrate independently verified low environmental impact, which further reaffirms ENOC’s commitment to promoting the use of lubricants with reduced environmental impact across the global maritime community.

In addition to its ongoing sustainability initiatives, ENOC Group aims to expand its marine lubricants sales to cover over 300 ports by 2025.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com