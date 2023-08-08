Dubai, UAE: In line with its long-term growth strategy to fulfil the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy internationally, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the expansion of its jet fuel network to cover, for the first time, China with14 airports across strategic cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are at the forefront of delivering world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, and expanding our jet fuel network to some of the busiest airports in China is a testament to this. Today, ENOC has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries, which demonstrates our track record of growth and success. At ENOC Group, we are committed to expanding globally to meet rising energy needs.”

Established internationally in 2002, ENOC Aviation, the specialised aviation fuels division of ENOC, has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, ENOC Aviation provides more than 40 per cent of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport. Last year, the Group also announced the completion of the construction of its 16.2km jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport. The pipeline will carry 2,000 cubic metres per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

