Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player today announced the expansion of its compact station network in the UAE. This comes on the back of the launch of the Group’s latest compact station on Al Kalba Road in Sharjah, the 10th compact station in the country. The new addition brings the total number of service stations in Sharjah to 27.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: "Our commitment to serve the nation through safe, smart, and sustainable fuelling options aligns with our larger goal to contribute to the UAE’s growth and development. Our compact stations provide easy access to fuel at the most convenient locations. We have a robust expansion strategy this year to meet the growing demand of our customers as we remain committed to fulfilling the energy requirements of residents and visitors across the country.”

The new compact station on Kalba Road is strategically located to cater to the fueling needs of motorists travelling to Fujairah and Kalba and will also serve the nearby area of Al Batayih in the Emirate. Kalba is one of the must-visit tourist places in Sharjah and one of the most popular destinations for ecotourism in the UAE and the launch of the latest compact station further supports the fueling needs of visitors to the destination.

The compact station is 7,200 square metres in size and is equipped with three dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98 and diesel. In addition to auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection, the station features a Vapour Recovery System – a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions.

A variety of best HSE practices are also implemented by the compact stations to improve safety precautions, including the installation of an audible alarm, an overfill prevention valve, pressure vacuum vents and emergency vents for both the inner and exterior walls.​​​​​​​

Customers can also take advantage of the 'YES' rewards programme offered by ENOC Group, allowing them to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products at ENOC service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

