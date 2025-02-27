Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced twenty initiatives as part of its 2025 Ramadan campaign, aimed at supporting more than 600 thousand beneficiaries across all parts of the UAE, demonstrating its commitment to community support and reflecting the spirit of giving that illustrates the holy month.

As part of its goal to positively impact 5 million lives by 2030, ENOC's 2025 Ramadan campaign will include various initiatives such as a daily Iftar tent serving 13,333 meals at Al Jaddaf and a grocery box distribution, in partnership with ZOOM providing 3,500 boxes to those in need.

600 ENOC employees volunteered to pack groceries before Ramadan, and a clothing collection truck will be stationed at ENOC HQ as part of the Malabes Campaign, which collects used clothes and donates the proceeds to people in need.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “The Holy Month of Ramadan embodies the spirit of giving, and ENOC is committed to amplifying this spirit through meaningful partnerships and impactful charitable initiatives. We are proud to play our part in ensuring the positive impact of Ramadan extends beyond the holy month.”

ENOC's Ramadan charity drive, through partnerships with Al Ihsan Charity Association, provides Kiswat Eid Al Fitr, and the annual Ramadan Aman campaign distributing 500,000 iftar boxes to promote road safety before iftar. ENOC is also supporting local farmers this Ramadan by sourcing and distributing 1,000 date boxes among Emirati families, in a joint initiative with the Community Development Authority, in order to strengthen community ties. In partnership with Beit Al Khair, ENOC will enable retail customers to donate to Iftar Sa'em (AED 15), Zakat Al Fitr (AED 25), and Kiswat Al Eid (AED 100).

In addition, ENOC is organising a number of health webinars during the month of Ramadan, with a family Quran memorisation competition. ENOC is also currently collaborating with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat to organise awareness sessions ahead of Ramadan.

The Group’s Ramadan initiatives this year include the annual Iftar gathering for 50 senior Emiratis in partnership with ENOC’s Youth Council, a misbaha volunteering workshop, where employees craft and donate misbaha, Iftar distribution providing nearly 2,000 iftar meals at Labour camps in Jebel Ali, Fujairah, and other ENOC sites, in addition to the distribution of 40,000 iftar boxes at retail sites in collaboration with ZOOM and Alokozay.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Follow us on:

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Taief Saleh | Nisha Celina

Burson

Taief.Saleh@bursonglobal.com | Nisha.Celina@bursonglobal.com