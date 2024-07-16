Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group joined forces with Dream Dubai to reward ZOOM customers for their loyalty by offering them the chance to win exciting cash prizes in a campaign that kick-started a whole season of rewards at ZOOM convenience stores.

Customers who spent a minimum of AED 25 at any ZOOM store received a unique number imprinted on their receipt which qualified them for a free entry into a weekly draw of AED 20,000 cash and a Grand Prize draw of AED 500,000 via the Dream Dubai platform. The five weekly winners were announced throughout the month of May, and on the 17th of June, at a live event held at Times Square Center Dubai, Mitra Thapa was announced as the winner of the ultimate prize of AED 500,000 cash.

This campaign is just the start of an exciting summer for ZOOM and Dream Dubai customers. June also saw the launch of the annual DSS Mega Raffle which gives customers the chance to win a 2024 Mini Cooper all through summer. Additionally, customers can look forward to the launch of another exciting shop and win campaign at ZOOM in August.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “We are excited to provide this outstanding opportunity to our valued consumers alongside Dream Dubai. This collaboration not only enhances our customers' purchasing experiences, but also demonstrates our dedication to providing great rewards and services."

ZOOM has evolved as a leading UAE-brand, delivering enhanced customer retail experience and service excellence, in addition to its rewarding promotions and offers. Located at every ENOC and EPPCO service station in the UAE and serving more than 88 million customers a year, ZOOM offers quick snacks and refreshing drinks in addition to a selection of everyday products. ZOOM has expanded to over 253 stores across the emirates including 47 stores located at Dubai Metro stations, serving 88 million customers every year.

ZOOM accepts a variety of payment methods including VISA, MasterCard, ENOCPay, Nol Payment, Nol Top-up and Dubai Now. Customers can also claim points through the YES rewards programme.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Follow us on: ​​​​​Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

Burson

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | Taief.Saleh@bcw-global.com