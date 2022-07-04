Dubai, UAE: Following the recent launch of the flagship Audi A8 and S8 in the UAE, Audi Oman, represented by Premium Motors, unveiled the luxury models at the iconic National Museum, Oman’s leading cultural institution, which showcases the Sultanate’s rich heritage.

The masterfully curated museum offers a comprehensive showcase of the Sultanate’s history, heritage, and tangible and intangible culture, and provided the perfect background for the launch of the new benchmark for automotive luxury, the Audi A8 L and S8 sedans. These flagship models, which deliver a first-class experience for passengers and drivers alike, perfectly align the brand’s visions of progress and innovation in one. Both models are symbols of status and prestige, representing the pinnacle of for the brand.

The Oman launch event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fahr Bin Fatik Al Said, which was attended by a selection of distinguished guests.

Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman, said, “We are honoured to have got the opportunity to unveil the Audi A8 L and S8 at the magnificent National Museum, which beautifully tells the story of the Omani people, their history, heritage, and culture. The fourth generation of the luxury sedan, which Audi introduced in 2018, has always been a benchmark with respect to power, design and equipment, and it remains the progressive face of the brand until today.”

He added, “A representation of status and authority, reworked to be more confident and even more athletic, the new Audi S8 symbolises masterful comfort with superior sporty handling. With striking exterior features and innovative interiors, every single detail creates a high-class experience inside the spacious, stylish, sleek new Audi A8 L.”

The updated A8 L is powered by hybrid technology 48 V (MHEV) 3.0-litre V6 that develops 340 hp 500 Nm of torque, coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This setup accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The 2022 Audi S8 gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops 571hp and 800 Nm of peak torque, which catapults the high-performance version from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds.

The A8 L and S8 perfectly meet the needs of a changing customer base. In both models, the premium concept is defined first and foremost by an emotional and comfortable interior experience, combined with established, as well as new, technologies. The S8 sees this exemplified from a pure performance standpoint, inspired by Audi’s racing heritage, combining progressive luxury with dynamic athleticism.

The new wheel range offers an option of three new geometries and three new rim colours.

The new high-end headlights and taillights inspire with innovative functions and form the apex of the A8 L and S8’s established technology portfolio, creating a contemporary and user-oriented experience –for passengers and drivers alike.

The tech behind the digital matrix LED headlights and OLED rear lights is especially arresting on the new-look Audi A8 L. When unlocking and exiting the car, the digital Matrix LED headlights can cast projections onto floors or walls. This is known as the dynamic coming home / leaving home animations. At the rear, the Audi A8 L features a continuous, segmented light strip paired with digital organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) fitted as standard.

Bookings are now open for the new A8 L and S8 sedans, which are available exclusively in Oman in limited numbers. For those interested in a test drive, visit your nearest Audi showroom.

