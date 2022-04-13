Dubai, UAE– ENGIE, a global leader in the low-carbon energy transition, has successfully concluded its participation in Dubai EXPO 2020, the first world expo to be held in the Arab world.

Over the course of six months and keeping with its environmental values, ENGIE was involved in implementing various energy optimization solutions and will now be responsible for the sustainable dismantling of the temporary EXPO 2020 French Pavilion building. The main ambassador of the French Pavilion, ENGIE, hosted a series of immersive experiences, stakeholder events and art exhibitions at the Pavilion over six months to showcase its vision, mission and accomplishments in accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy.

Florence Fontani, Director of Projects & Coordination for ENGIE Asia, Middle East, and Africa, said, "We are truly honored at ENGIE to have participated in EXPO 2020 as the main partner of the French Pavilion. Marking a new phase of sustainable growth in the UAE, EXPO 2020 has been an important platform for the UAE to highlight its alignment with the United Nations' SDGs and goal of achieving net-zero by 2050."

"For us at ENGIE, EXPO 2020 has been a critical platform for us to showcase our support for the UAE's vision, our strategy in the fight against climate change, and our long-standing commitment to the wider region and its sustainability goals following our three-decade-long presence here," she added.

At EXPO 2020, ENGIE hosted 45 events focused on climate change themes. Reflecting ENGIE's decarbonization ambitions and support of regional net-zero targets, topics included clean desalination, sustainable cities, decarbonization, the blue economy, and the mangroves' role in preserving the country's biodiversity. To amplify awareness of climate change, ENGIE also leveraged the power of art at the Pavilion, showcasing art exhibitions focused on climate change awareness.

Thanks to ENGIE, visitors to the French Pavilion enjoyed a spectacular and immersive viewing experience. Presenting energy and sustainable mobility solutions implemented in Île-de-France, the mix of real and 3D images were projected onto an 18-meter-long 4-meter-high screen. Viewers were mesmerized by hydrogen-powered bicycles and cars, biomethane buses, electric charging stations, solar farms, and innovative urban lighting solutions.

Owing to ENGIE's partnership with Tabreed, visitors to the French Pavilion enjoyed a second immersive experience to showcase the future of cities. The 180-degree video experience took visitors on a tour of Dubai Downtown's district cooling facility, unraveling the mystery of cooling solutions.

Other prominent features of France's Pavilion included an exhibition to present visitors with a vision of progress rooted in the Age of Enlightenment while introducing unique and daring French innovations created with the support of ENGIE.

On the sidelines of EXPO 2020, ENGIE announced its latest partnership together with Masdar and Fertiglobe to co-develop a green hydrogen facility, targeted to be operational by 2025 with capacity of up to 200 megawatts to supply Fertiglobe’s ammonia production plants in the UAE.

