Dubai, UAE; 14 January 2025 - Engel & Völkers Middle East, a leader in premium residential and commercial real estate services, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Wafi City, one of Dubai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations, as its leasing partner. This collaboration will see Engel & Völkers Middle East Commercial manage 100,000 sqft of high-quality retail space in Wafi City, offering unparalleled opportunities for businesses.

Wafi City is an ideal destination for established brands and emerging businesses, from fashion and electronics retailers to food and beverage outlets and showrooms. The retail spaces are ideal for businesses looking to capitalise on Wafi City’s established reputation and year-round consumer demand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wafi City as their exclusive leasing partner. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering tailored retail solutions in prime locations. With our global expertise and deep understanding of Dubai’s retail market, we look forward to matching growing businesses with their perfect spaces,” said Alex Lourenco, Head of Commercial at Engel & Völkers Middle East.

The retail space at Wafi City stands out with its impressive array of features, including state-of-the-art facilities that provide modern and flexible layouts tailored to accommodate a variety of retail needs. Tenants benefit from customizable leasing terms, carefully designed to align with their specific business requirements. Additionally, the mall boasts ample parking and exceptional accessibility, ensuring unparalleled convenience for both customers and employees.

“At Wafi City, we are committed to delivering an outstanding experience across shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our partnership with Engel & Völkers Middle East allows us to introduce world-class retail brands to our visitors and enhance our dining and entertainment offerings. Their expertise and global reach make them the perfect ally to help us realise our vision for a comprehensive, exceptional visitor experience,” said Louwrens Marais, Property General Manager at Wafi Property L.L.C.

Engel & Völkers Commercial specialises in providing high-quality sales and leasing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across the retail, office, and industrial sectors. With a global presence and a local focus, Engel & Völkers empowers clients to achieve their commercial real estate goals seamlessly.

Wafi City is one of Dubai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations. It offers a curated mix of retail, dining, and leisure experiences. Strategically located and featuring luxury brands, Wafi City remains a top choice for discerning shoppers.

Press contact:

Diana Džaka Bičo

Marketing Director

Office 21 Mezzanine Level, Golden Mile 2,

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone number: +971 52 881 8057

diana.dzaka@engelvoelkers.com

Flor Pamintuan

PR Account Director

Ishraq Communications LLC

flor@ishraqcomms.com

About Engel & Völkers Commercial: Engel & Völkers Commercial specialises in providing high-quality sales and leasing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across the retail, office, and industrial sectors. With a global presence and a local focus, Engel & Völkers empowers clients to achieve their commercial real estate goals seamlessly.

About Wafi City: Wafi City is one of Dubai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations. It offers a curated mix of retail, dining, and leisure experiences. Strategically located and featuring luxury brands, Wafi City remains a top choice for discerning shoppers.

About Engel & Völkers: Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircrafts. For over 45 years now, the wishes and needs of private and institutional clients have had top priority, giving rise to the ongoing development of a range of services relating to all aspects of real estate. Sales and leaseholds, as well as consultancy for various investment opportunities in the real estate segment are among the core competencies of more than 16,500 people operating under the Engel & Völkers brand. The company is currently operating in over 35 countries on five continents. Intensive training schemes in its in-house real estate Academy and the high level of quality assurance governing its systematically structured service provision are key factors that account for the company’s success. Engel & Völkers develops digital tools and IT products on an ongoing basis in order to keep its service as efficient as possible. In doing so, the company is setting new standards in digital solutions for property brokerage. www.engelvoelkers.com

About Engel & Völkers Middle East: Established in 2014, Engel & Völkers Middle East has its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The team consists of over 200 trusted agents, each focusing on premium residential and commercial properties, serving as experts in their respective areas. The company recently established a separate entity for commercial real estate (Engel & Völkers Commercial Middle East). Engel & Völkers Commercial serves as an entry point to exceptional commercial real estate opportunities in Dubai, from attractive office spaces to industrial complexes. The Private Office provides services for affluent clients and has access to premium real estate globally. Whether you're in the market to rent, buy, or sell a property, Engel & Völkers Middle East is a perfect choice to achieve your real estate goals. www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en