‘Magnum’ made its debut at GITEX 2024 in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and is set to make its highly anticipated return at IDEX 2025, whilst ‘Magnus’ is being showcased in collaboration with the National Guard.

Eneron, a subsidiary brand of Kintsugi Holding, a strategic government-owned technology company based in Abu Dhabi, unveiled its latest technology demonstrator, ‘Magnus,’ and showcased the concept vehicle, ‘Magnum,’at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025, held from 17 to 21 February at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. Both vehicles redefine border security, surveillance, and response capabilities, setting new standards in next-generation special-purpose vehicles.

Aiming to address the ever-evolving threats in border surveillance and security, Eneron leverages advanced technology and future-proofing design to create smarter, faster, and greener mobility solutions. ‘Magnus’ and ‘Magnum’ use intelligent mobility technologies to address future threats through AI-driven surveillance, autonomous navigation, and mission-adaptive features. As a result of their integrated 360° surveillance, dual drone deployments, and AI-assisted patrol capabilities, smuggling and border security threats can be detected and intercepted promptly. Integrating state-of-the-art cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, including GPS anti-jamming, mesh networking, and secure communications, ensures operational resilience even in hostile conditions.

Based on Eneron's proprietary hybrid range extender chassis, ‘Magnus’ and ‘Magnum’ feature a cutting-edge hybrid range-extender powertrain developed by Eneron. These vehicles deliver exceptional range and performance, offering a perfect blend of raw power and sustainability to ensure optimal performance in both urban and extreme off-road conditions. For complex border control and law enforcement missions, the vehicles are designed with adaptability in mind, supporting multiple operating modes, including silent watch, 100 percent electric, and mobile charging station functionality. This makes them invaluable assets in complex security and law enforcement operations.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of Kintsugi, commented, “Magnus and Magnum take a significant step towards redefining border control and law enforcement mobility by combining AI-driven command capabilities, autonomous navigation, and mission-ready adaptability. With the technology demonstrators’ global debut at IDEX 2025, we are beyond excited to be establishing new benchmarks for tactical mobility, smart policing, and next-generation patrol efficiency.”

Having already showcased the concept at UMEX 2024, ‘Magnus’, a special-purpose vehicle, returns to IDEX in collaboration with the National Guard, demonstrating its role as a next-generation technology demonstrator. This advanced vehicle features dual Nvidia Orin processors and hybrid cloud computing for real-time data processing, fleet coordination, and over-the-air updates, ensuring optimal mission readiness. Meanwhile, ‘Magnum,’ which first captured attention at GITEX 2024 in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, makes its highly anticipated return at IDEX 2025, reinforcing its position as an all-terrain patrol vehicle with cutting-edge tactical capabilities.

"Both Magnum and Magnus are testament to Eneron’s vision for the future of tactical mobility, where AI-driven intelligence, mission adaptability, and sustainable power converge to redefine law enforcement capabilities. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation with our intelligent patrol vehicles, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in law enforcement operations worldwide,” stated Tareq AlBannay, Vice President of Future Systems at Kintsugi.

Eneron aims to transform the future of tactical mobility by delivering power, reliability, and sustainability through the combination of cutting-edge technology and precision engineering. 'Magnus' and 'Magnum' by Eneron are certain to set new standards for intelligent surveillance, border patrol, situational awareness, and operational efficiency, ushering in a new era for national security and civilian welfare.