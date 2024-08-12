Dubai, UAE - Energy Technical Exchange (Energyte), a prominent leader in organizing conferences and seminars in the energy sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Public Relations division and the appointment of Mr. Sajish Gopalan as the Director of the agency. This strategic expansion underscores Energyte's commitment to enhancing its communication capabilities and strengthening its presence in the region.

The new PR division will operate as a profit centre, with offices based in Dubai, UAE, and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and plans to open additional offices within the next year. The division will also extend its focus to the African market, reflecting Energyte’s dedication to fostering collaboration, growth, and opportunity across these regions.

The establishment of a Public Relations division within Energyte marks a significant milestone, recognizing the critical role that effective communication plays in today's business environment. The UAE and the wider GCC region are rapidly evolving markets where robust PR strategies can facilitate market entry, enhance trade facilitation, and drive business development. As a leading PR agency, Energyte is well-equipped to navigate and thrive in these regions, offering comprehensive business and trade solutions.

Energyte's new PR division is dedicated to creating a bridge between GCC countries and Africa. By leveraging its expertise in market entry strategies, trade facilitation, and business development, Energyte aims to foster collaboration and growth, unlocking new opportunities for businesses across these regions.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sajish Gopalan to lead our new Public Relations division. His extensive experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we expand our PR capabilities and strengthen our presence in key markets," said Mr. Rafeeq Kunhi, Director of Energy Technical Exchange.

Mr. Sajish Gopalan brings over two decades of experience in communication and business leadership across India and the Middle East. Known for his adept networking, mentoring skills, and robust project management capabilities, Sajish has excelled in diverse sectors including lifestyle, technology, and healthcare. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the success of Energyte's new PR division.

"I am honored to join Energyte and lead the new Public Relations division. This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage our communication strategies to foster growth and collaboration between the GCC and Africa," said Mr. Sajish Gopalan.

-Ends-

About ENERGYTE

ENERGYTE, headquartered in Dubai, is a leading organizer of conferences, exhibitions, workshops, training sessions, and technical seminars for the oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, and water industries. They focus on creating impactful experiences for attendees by managing all aspects of an event, from conceptualization to execution, allowing engineers and companies to concentrate on technical aspects.

With a vision for growth and innovation, ENERGYTE expands its operations by facilitating networking among experts and industry leaders. The company's goal is to be recognized globally for delivering innovative and impactful events that drive industry growth and knowledge sharing. Their exceptional standards of service ensure seamless event execution and lasting client relationships.

For more details

Ms. Fabiola Tavares

Energyte For conferences and seminars organizing

E: fabiola.t@energy-te.com