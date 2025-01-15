Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following on from the launch of its new brand identity and plans to evolve into a leader in global nuclear energy solutions, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has established ENEC Consulting, a strategic advisory subsidiary created to support initiatives in developing civil nuclear energy programs and associated infrastructure.

Building on over 15 years of experience gained from the successful delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and the flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which commenced full-fleet operations in September 2024, ENEC Consulting will focus on the development of a comprehensive lifecycle of a nuclear plant from strategic advisory and project management to operational readiness and capacity building. ENEC Consulting illustrates ENEC’s commitment to share its proven success in nuclear project delivery to foster responsible nuclear energy growth.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: “With the demand for clean baseload electricity surging, driven by heavy industry and energy intensive sectors including the data centers required for AI, the role of nuclear energy has never been clearer. The UAE has demonstrated a proven ability to decarbonize its grid, achieving the highest per capita addition of clean electricity globally in the past five years, with 75% of this energy coming from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The creation of ENEC Consulting comes at a time of significant global momentum in the nuclear energy sector – we are ready to help partners and stakeholders achieve energy security and sustainability. We look forward to expanding our reach, partnering with the industry’s best to drive a new wave of nuclear energy development.”

Mohamed Al Braiki, General Manager of ENEC Consulting, emphasized: “As more countries commit to tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050, ENEC Consulting is ready to deliver expertise gained from the UAE’s journey in successfully developing the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, one of the world’s most efficient nuclear new builds. Barakah showcases that nuclear energy projects can be delivered on time, cost efficiently, and in full compliance with national and international standards. Our mission at ENEC Consulting is to support other countries and organizations seeking to integrate nuclear energy into their clean energy strategies. By leveraging our insights and experience, we aim to accelerate decarbonization of power grids through the development of sustainable nuclear energy solutions.”

ENEC Consulting provides advisory services across project management, regulatory frameworks, financing models, and workforce development, all geared towards fostering robust and sustainable nuclear energy ecosystems. Additionally, replicating the success of the UAE program, the company will support clients with establishing oversight mechanisms for safe and efficient project delivery, drawing on the UAE’s globally recognized standards in safety, security, and operational excellence.

The launch of ENEC Consulting builds on ENEC’s strong relations with both established and emerging nuclear nations, supporting the UAE’s commitment to the Tripling Nuclear declaration. This collaborative initiative, introduced at COP 28 in 2023, calls for a tripling of global nuclear capacity by 2050 to achieve Net Zero. This new venture aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to contribute to global decarbonization efforts and to serve as a model for responsible and efficient nuclear energy development.

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, boosting the Nation’s energy security and sustainability in parallel. The Barakah Plant generates around 25% of the nation’s electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment through investment, collaboration and development opportunities. As part of this, ENEC is looking at new nuclear energy technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for potential domestic and international deployment.

About ENEC Operations

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Operations is mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in adherence to the highest standards of quality, safety, security, and operational transparency.

ENEC Operations is a multinational, multicultural company committed to operating excellence through its skilled nuclear energy workforce in the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on the development of UAE Nationals, and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and standards in operating the Barakah Plant.

About ENEC Commercial

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Commercial is in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.

For more information, visit www.enec.gov.ae

