Cairo – Emtelaak has been awarded the Most " innovation in proptech of the year " at the ACE Awards organized by Invest-Gate, one of Egypt’s leading real estate platforms. The awards were presented in recognition of Emtelaak’s outstanding efforts in developing innovative and effective solutions that are transforming the real estate sector. The ceremony took place on January 15, 2025, at the St. Regis Cairo Hotel.

The award highlighted Emtelaak's leadership role in using technology to develop innovative and user-friendly real estate solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and offer flexible solutions for investors. Through Emtelaak, individual investors can own shares in a range of diverse real estate projects, providing a flexible and accessible investment opportunity. The company has effectively addressed issues within the real estate sector by offering new business models aimed at operational efficiency and cost reduction. The use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to develop convenient, user-friendly digital platforms has significantly enhanced customer experience, streamlined operations, and boosted operational efficiency within the real estate market.

Emtelaak is a specialized company in property fractions, offering investors diverse opportunities to own portions of distinguished projects, including commercial, administrative, and residential properties. The platform provides a transparent and secure investment experience, expanding investment opportunities through solutions like "Buy-to-Let," "Development and Sale," and "Gradual Ownership," making property ownership more flexible.

Mr. Magdy Al-Yamani, General Manager of Emtelaak, stated: "We are proud to win this award, which acknowledges our continuous efforts in providing innovative real estate solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs within the sector. The advanced technologies we have embraced, such as AI and IoT, have played a significant role in developing digital platforms that offer investors worldwide the opportunity to own real estate in a flexible and secure manner, making property ownership accessible without the burden of full ownership. This win reflects our deep commitment to providing safe and intelligent investment opportunities that keep pace with technological transformations, and it motivates us to continue innovating to serve our clients and contribute to the growth of the real estate sector in Egypt."

Emtelaak showcased its role in transforming the concept of property ownership from a heavy burden to a flexible investment opportunity by offering solutions like gradual purchasing, development, and sale, making entry into the real estate market easier and more transparent. The company also provides educational tools and feasibility studies to help investors make informed financial decisions, strengthening its position as a provider of innovative real estate solutions.

Winning this award marked Emtelaak’s efforts to offer innovative real estate solutions that contribute to the development of the sector and expand investment horizons in Egypt’s real estate market. The award was granted by Invest-Gate, a platform with extensive expertise, knowledge, and credibility in Egypt’s real estate industry, known for providing the latest trends in the sector to investors and clients. The event organized by Invest-Gate represents an excellent opportunity for exchanging experiences and staying informed about technological developments and strategies.

About Emtelaak:

Emtelaak is an innovative online platform offering flexible real estate investment experiences by breaking down investments into affordable real estate shares. This enables clients to own partial stakes in various property types, including commercial, residential, and service properties, at all stages of the development process—from inception to development, operation, and management.