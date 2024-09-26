The Group reinforces position as a frontrunner in industrial decarbonisation and global leader in low-carbon steel and building materials production

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), the UAE’s largest publicly listed steel and building materials company, today announced its appointment as co-chair of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID) led by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The Group will be co-chairing the renowned global industrial alliance alongside Siemens Energy, replacing TATA Steel within the alliance leadership role.

The announcement was made during AFID’s event on “Decarbonizing Hard-to Abate Sectors with Renewables: Accelerating Net-Zero Ambitions” at Climate Week NYC taking place in New York City. The annual event is the largest of its kind, bringing together business leaders and political decision makers to share insights on policy frameworks and cross-sectoral collaboration for achieving decarbonisation goals.

The co-chair appointment further reinforces the Group’s commitment to creating solutions to build a better and sustainable world, in addition to driving global decarbonization efforts in the industrial sector by promoting a low-carbon supply chain in collaboration with its partners.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO – EMSTEEL, said: “We are honoured to be co-chairing the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. This prestigious position provides us with a global platform to further enhance the dialogue surrounding industrial sustainable practices for a sustainable future. We take immense pride in representing the UAE’s net-zero successes as a beacon for sustainable change across the global industrial landscape. From establishing strategic alliances to actively driving sustainability-first discussions and showcasing pioneering low-carbon solutions, EMSTEEL stands at the forefront of the global climate action arena. We aim to bring about greater change to the sector and to continue setting an example for global sustainable best practices in industry.”

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, and with innovation and sustainability at the heart of its operational strategy, EMSTEEL has taken significant strides to decarbonise its products and supply chain, contributing to a 10% year-on-year reduction in the Group’s carbon footprint. The Group has earned global recognition for these efforts, being hailed as a 2024 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) and as one of the five steel producers globally taking tangible action to decarbonise the steel value chain by the World Economic Forum (WEF). EMSTEEL also won the Sustainable Manufacturer Award from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the UAE.

The objective of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation, supported by IRENA, is to facilitate dialogue on industry level and increase cooperation to help companies to develop solid decarbonisation strategies and implementation plans, aligned with their countries’ net-zero and decarbonisation commitments. The Alliance is to serve as a global platform for enhancing dialogue through exchange of insights, experiences and best practices. Representing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions in the alliance are renowned UAE-based companies including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)‎ and Tadweer Group.