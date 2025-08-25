EMSTEEL, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has successfully delivered hydrogen-based rebar for the construction of Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque in Sustainable City, Yas Island. This marks a regional first, as Aldar becomes the inaugural developer in the MENA region to use low-emissions hydrogen-based steel. The rebar, produced using hydrogen from EMSTEEL’s ground-breaking green hydrogen pilot project developed in partnership with Masdar last year, plays a critical role in enabling the mosque to achieve LEED Zero Carbon certification - a pioneering milestone in sustainable architecture for the capital.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “This landmark delivery reinforces EMSTEEL’s commitment to driving industrial sustainability and accelerating the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy. In collaboration with Aldar, EMSTEEL is setting a powerful precedent for the adoption of green steel across future residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects. The partnership signals a bold shift in the construction industry, emphasising the role of innovative, locally manufactured materials in achieving national climate goals and redefining the future of urban development.”