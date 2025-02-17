Abu Dhabi, UAE: EMSTEEL (‘The Group’, one of the GCC region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, today unveiled its ambitious decarbonization strategy. The company aims to achieve a 40% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its Steel Business Unit and a 30% reduction in its Cement Business Unit by 2030, using 2019 as the baseline year, with the ultimate goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

This strategy underscores EMSTEEL’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), and the Paris Agreement. EMSTEEL is dedicated to driving industrial decarbonization in line with the UAE’s goal of a 27% reduction in industrial emissions by 2035 from 2019 levels.

To achieve a significant reduction in its CO₂ footprint, the Group will focus on implementing key decarbonization strategies, including enhancing energy efficiency, incorporating advanced process optimization technologies and utilizing alternative fuels and raw materials in steel and cement production. Additionally, it is also expected to accelerate the use of clean and renewable energy to cover 100% of electricity demand by 2030.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO – EMSTEEL, said: “EMSTEEL is committed to leading the transformation of the construction and manufacturing sectors through sustainable practices. Our decarbonization strategy not only aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, but also positions EMSTEEL as a global leader in low-carbon steel and cement production. Through innovation, investment, and collaboration, we are building a more sustainable future for our industry and our planet.”

The steel and cement industries are among the most carbon-intensive sectors globally, generating a substantial share of GHG emissions. Acknowledging both the challenges and the significant social and economic benefits of successful decarbonization, EMSTEEL is committed to significantly reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in the coming years. The Group has already made substantial progress in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as emissions intensity during 2019 and 2023. As of 2023 EMSTEEL’s total Scope 1 and 2 emissions stood at 4.5 million tonnes of CO₂, which is 23% below the baseline year of 2019.

The above achievements have been driven by advancements in energy efficiency, the implementation of carbon capture technologies, and the integration of clean and renewable energy solutions. Additionally, the Group continues pioneering critical decarbonization technologies and has recently launched a groundbreaking pilot green hydrogen project—the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa—in collaboration with Masdar. This initiative leverages green hydrogen to extract iron from iron ore, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey toward sustainable steel production.

In September 2024, the EMSTEEL was appointed as Co-Chair of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID) led by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). EMSTEEL was also recognised as the 2024 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association for its pioneering efforts in decarbonising steel production. The World Economic Forum recognised EMSTEEL for its outstanding efforts in decarbonising the iron and steel industry, placing it among the top five leading steel companies worldwide that have received this recognition. Finally, at the ‘Make it in the Emirates Awards 2024’, the Group's contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector were recognised with the Best Sustainable Manufacturing Award and the ICV Excellence Award.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fueling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.