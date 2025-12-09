Emrill has partnered with SmartLife Foundation to provide free structured Lean Six Sigma (LSS) training and certification programme for frontline and site-level employees.

The corporate social responsibility initiative is designed to enhance systematic problem-solving capabilities and foster a culture of continuous improvement in operations, making professional training more accessible across Emrill and other organisations.

As part of the programme, training sessions are held on-site and at employee accommodation facilities, ensuring accessibility and flexibility for participants. So far, employees from Al Naboodah Construction Group LLC have joined the sessions, expanding the initiative’s reach beyond Emrill’s own workforce and strengthening its impact across industries.

The LSS programme provides site-level employees with practical tools to identify potential inefficiencies, streamline processes and drive measurable improvements in quality, safety and resource efficiency. LSS is a globally recognised methodology that combines Lean principles focused on eliminating waste with Six Sigma tools that reduce variation and improve quality. By merging these approaches, organisations increase productivity, reduce costs and enhance service standards. The methodology empowers employees at every level to make data-driven decisions, optimise workflows and sustain measurable improvements over time.

Two certification levels have been introduced under the programme. The White Belt course provides an introductory understanding of Lean Six Sigma principles, focusing on waste elimination, 5S methodology and workplace organisation. The Yellow Belt certification expands on these foundations, covering the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyse, Improve, Control) methodology, root cause analysis and basic statistics.

The training is delivered by Vinod Azir, Emrill’s Senior Continuous Improvement Manager, a Certified Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma, Data Scientist and AI Solution Architect with over 20 years’ experience implementing improvement initiatives across manufacturing, logistics and integrated facilities management sectors.

The structured learning marks the start of a long-term partnership between Emrill and SmartLife Foundation to deliver accredited, skills-based learning opportunities to the UAE’s facilities management workforce. The certification is delivered through SmartLife Foundation’s projects that are supported by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), underscoring its recognition and alignment with national skill development standards.

Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, said: “Continuous improvement is at the heart of how we operate at Emrill. By equipping our frontline teams with the knowledge and tools to identify and solve problems, we are not only improving efficiency and performance but also empowering our people to take ownership of innovation at every level. The Lean Six Sigma programme reflects our commitment to building a culture where every employee contributes to sustainable improvement and operational excellence.”

Vinod Azir, Senior Continuous Improvement Manager at Emrill, added: “Lean Six Sigma gives our workforce the language, structure and confidence to improve how they work every day. This programme is not just about tools or data. It’s about developing a mindset of collaboration and accountability. By empowering our team to lead small but meaningful improvements, we create lasting change that benefits our people, our clients and our communities.”

SmartLife Foundation is a non-profit organisation licensed by the Community Development Authority (CDA) with a focus on uplifting and empowering members of the workforce community. This is achieved through various projects across key areas, including skill development, mental and physical wellbeing, sports and talent show events and community initiatives. SmartLife reaches workforce communities through direct interactions at camps and sites, as well as through partnerships with corporates across the UAE to empower employees through education and skill development. This collaboration aligns closely with Emrill’s corporate social responsibility objectives to support community development, career advancement and inclusive growth.

Abhijeet C Y Oak, SmartLife Foundation’s Vice President, commented on the partnership: “At first, the LSS module seemed to be a challenging course compared to more popular sessions such as English Communication or Computer Awareness, which are often sought after by frontline employees. However, thanks to the well-structured course content and the engaging, approachable facilitation style of Vinod, participants are very much enjoying the sessions.

“The LSS initiative aligns closely with SmartLife’s skill development projects, offering participants a clear pathway for professional growth and workplace advancement. Following the successful completion of the first module, several companies have already expressed interest in organising similar sessions for their teams and we are privileged to partner with Emrill to make this happen.”

Emrill’s introduction of the Lean Six Sigma training further strengthens its position as a leader in structured learning and development within the facilities management industry. Through initiatives such as its Centre of Excellence and Continuous Professional Development accredited training courses, Emrill continues to invest in the development of its people and deliver measurable value to clients while contributing to a more inclusive and skilled workforce across Dubai.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: +971557901296 kimberley@ih-c.com

