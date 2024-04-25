CFI proudly announced its integration with the world-renowned TradingView platform, marking a significant move forward in the Group’s mission to provide clients with exceptional trading platforms and innovative features.

This collaboration merges CFI’s extensive product range and competitive conditions with TradingView’s advanced interface and bustling community, creating a dynamic synergy poised to transform the landscape of online trading.

What sets CFI's integration apart is the wide selection of instruments available to trade. Traders can access up to 4,000 instruments across global markets, encompassing forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and more. CFI clients can access the TradingView platform seamlessly via web and desktop apps, amplifying flexibility for traders.

CFI's presence on TradingView also offers highly competitive pricing and ultra-tight spreads. This ensures cost-effective trading for clients and empowers traders throughout their financial journey.

Matching CFI’s ultra-competitive offering, TradingView brings a range of powerful features that enable clients to maximize their trading potential. CFI clients will gain access to a community of 50M+ like-minded traders who can interact and share trading insights at the click of a button. Likewise, the platform's 400+ built-in technical indicators provide an unmatched advantage for uncovering market trends and analysis.

Traders can view the markets better with highly interactive and mobile-friendly trading charts driven by 90+ innovative drawing tools. The CFI x TradingView integration opens a world of opportunities for a seamless and advanced trading experience for both beginner and advanced traders.

Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group, expressed his excitement for the collaboration: "CFI’s integration within TradingView represents the best of both worlds for traders, combining CFI’s wide product offering and highly competitive conditions with TradingView’s award-winning platform and trading community. TradingView is one of the most popular platforms globally, and we are incredibly proud to bring our clients direct access to the platform and further empower their trading. ”

Rauan Khassan, Vice President of international Growth at TradingView commented: "Mutually beneficial product enhancement has always been the cornerstone of our strategy. Integration with CFI Financial complements this vision with its vast experience in trading operations, culminating in being one of MENA's leading brokerages. We're glad to complete the connection of their trading backend into our charting frontend and look forward to users getting the most from this partnership."

By integrating with the award-winning TradingView platform, CFI further expands its suite of advanced trading platforms, providing its global client base with yet another competitive edge. As pioneers in MENA, CFI is the first native broker in the region to offer this innovative platform, reaffirming its commitment to empowering clients with cutting-edge technology and delivering exceptional trading experiences.

-Ends-

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is the Region’s Leading Broker with over 25+ years of experience, leading the field with the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across a wide range of markets, including equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in incorporating AI into trading and developing advanced tools and applications. CFI is committed to exceptional customer service and provides 24/7 support, detailed technical reports, and educational webinars. CFI strongly supports elite sports, forming partnerships with prominent global teams such as AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain, and Sheffield United, as well as national teams and federations within MENA. The group is also committed to community involvement in the areas where it operates, actively engaging in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.