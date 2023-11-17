Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At the forefront of UAE's entrepreneurial landscape, RAW Coffee Company takes immense pride in its ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering Palestinian artisans and business owners. This dedication is spearheaded by the company's visionary leader, Kim Thompson, who is not only the Owner and Managing Director of RAW Coffee Company but also the co-Founder behind the establishment of Artisans of Palestine.

At the core of RAW’s operations lies a deep-seated commitment to ethical business practices and the cultivation of strong, meaningful relationships with suppliers. This ethos is seamlessly extended to their support initiatives for Palestinian artists and entrepreneurs. Kim Thompson reflects on her pivotal 2019 journey to Palestine, stating, “That trip marked a significant chapter in my personal and professional life. The resilience of the Palestinian people, their rich history, and the daily challenges they face under occupation deeply touched me. The ancient olive groves and the vibrant cultural fabric of the land resonated with me, inspiring my commitment to actively support Palestinian artisans.”

In 2021, RAW began hosting pop-up events to support Palestinian enterprises, starting with a successful event in June that brought together Palestinian artists, poets, and musicians. Continuing this tradition, a similar event was held in 2022, underlining RAW's commitment to promoting Palestinian culture and talent. These efforts are further amplified by more structured pop-up events involving guests like Mishkah, Fyrouzi, Rula fashion, Reham (artist), Heba’s Closet, and showcasing Artisan's of Palestine goods made in Palestine. These events, including comedy and music nights, have not only raised awareness about the occupation but have also been crucial in supporting the Palestinian artisans economically.



Kim Thompson, alongside Lisa Dale, established Artisans of Palestine with the goal of bridging the gap between Palestinian artisans and the global market, including the UAE. This initiative is instrumental in showcasing products created in Palestine, promoting cultural exchange and economic growth.

Together with Artisans of Palestine, RAW has organized numerous events at their spacious venue, providing a platform for Palestinian artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and engage in meaningful dialogues.



Lisa Dale, also the author of the bestselling novel “People Like Us” is the founder of The Palestine Hub. Based in Beit Sahour, this organization focuses on business networking and support, aiding Palestinian businesses to connect with partners in the UAE and beyond. The Hub's work spans various industry sectors, facilitating growth and success for Palestinian-owned businesses.

Looking ahead, RAW Coffee Company is excited to announce upcoming events, including a fundraiser for Palestine in collaboration with NASAB – LOWE on November 19th and a pop-up event on December 2nd and 3rd featuring numerous Palestinian businesses and Artisans of Palestine.

RAW Coffee Company remains committed to its role as a responsible and compassionate business leader in the UAE, continually striving to make a difference in the lives of Palestinian artisans and entrepreneurs.

-Ends-

About RAW Coffee Company

RAW Coffee Company, established in July 2007, is a specialty coffee roastery based in Dubai. Owned and operated by caffeine aficionados Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood, RAW is dedicated to providing premium roasted coffee to a niche market that values quality, freshness, and sustainability.

With over 15 years of experience leading the Middle Eastern specialty coffee scene, RAW is committed to ethical and sustainable business practices, ensuring fair treatment of their supply chain, their farmers and producers and their team.

RAW’s core values include direct and ethical business practices and a promise to deliver premium quality, locally-roasted coffee to our customers. In addition to supplying fresh beans, we also provide barista training, import Italian espresso equipment, consultation to hospitality partners, an extensive coffee retail section for grab-and-go customers along with a convenient online home delivery platform.

At RAW Coffee Company, we believe in committing to sustainability and its long-term impact to the growth and development of our industry.

RAW Coffee Company has been named BBC Good Food’s Homegrown Roastery UAE Winner 2022 and recognized by Dubai Economy & Tourism for its positive contributions to the F&B industry.

RAW Brands include: