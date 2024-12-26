Cairo, Egypt – EdVentures, the leading EdTech-focused corporate venture capital firm in MENA, has announced six-digit investments in two promising EdTech startups through its innovative EdTech Ventures Studio (EDVS) program. This new funding expands EdVentures’ portfolio to a total of 24 startups.

Launched earlier this year in partnership with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), the EDVS program aims to accelerate the growth of the EdTech ecosystem in Egypt and the broader Middle East.

The two newly funded companies, Schoolz and Ibn Sina Training Academy, were chosen from a competitive pool of ten startups in the inaugural EDVS boot camp.

Schoolz is a tech-driven platform that provides safe, affordable, and reliable student transportation solutions. Parents can track their children’s journeys in real time via the app and website, ensuring a stress-free experience with carefully selected drivers and competitive fees, all while prioritizing safety, comfort, and convenience.

Ibn Sina Training Academy offers specialized medical training programs, including courses in medical translation, coding, and digital marketing. Known for its flexibility and expert-led instruction, it equips professionals with practical skills for career advancement in high-demand sectors.

The EDVS program supports EdTech entrepreneurs through a comprehensive framework that includes mentorship, funding opportunities, and access to an extensive network. The two-year initiative focuses on empowering startups at all stages of development, from ideation to investment, with the goal of creating over 1,000 jobs.

By leveraging a "project studio" model, EDVS provides startups with a dynamic environment and expert guidance to develop and scale their businesses. This includes access to industry experts, assistance in securing funding, and the necessary resources for growth.

Following the successful conclusion of the first boot camp, EDVS is gearing up for two more cohorts in the coming year. An additional 20 startups will receive training, with select companies eligible for six-digit investments.

Through these initiatives, EdVentures is contributing to the development of a thriving digital economy in Egypt by fostering innovation in the EdTech sector, creating new job opportunities for youth, and enhancing the quality of education.

About the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE)

The Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to empower youth, especially women, across the MENA region by providing access to decent work opportunities. Recognizing this shared mission, EDVS collaborates with CFYE to tackle youth unemployment challenges in Egypt and enhance female participation in the EdTech sector.

About EdVentures:

Founded in 2017, EdVentures is the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the leading EdTech-focused corporate venture capital firm in the MENA region. The firm supports startups and young entrepreneurs in the education and EdTech sectors through its incubation, acceleration, and investment programs.