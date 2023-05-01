Cooperation includes 4 annual programmes and provides internationally-recognized certificates.

Programmes target graduates, entry-level professionals and tax-agent entrepreneurs.

Training covers taxation, finance, accounting, job sustainability, digital skills and business administration.

Programme's operational processes will be managed by MOHRE

Dubai - UAE: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PwC Academy, in the presence of H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters (MoF) in Dubai. The signing was attended by H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ETCC Secretary General, H.E. Khaled Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority and PwC's partners.

The ETCC emphasised that the MoU aims at developing Emirati talent skills and efficiencies through training courses in taxes, which come at a time when UAE is implementing a new corporate taxes ecosystem, that will take effect soon, making it so vital to develop Emiratis skills and capacities in the field to open doors for Emiratis to work in the taxes private sector, enable their corporates to settle their financial status and comply with new taxation laws, and positively enhance the UAE economy as a prominent global financial hub.

The ETCC explained that four training programmes will be developed, while the trainee targeted number will be determined annually based on the programme outputs and labour market requirements, and aligned with the ETCC's strategic action plan in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), and the acceptance terms at the PwC Academy.

The ETCC also revealed the approval of the necessary budget to cover the expenses of the training and development programmes and the study fees of Emirati trainees participating in the specialised programmes, in line with the annual approved budget.

MOHRE, will be responsible for managing the programme's operational processes, including establishing strategic partnerships with private sector companies, managing the qualification terms, organizing introductory workshops to explain the programmes and initiatives and how to subscribe to them, opening the door for those who are willing to register in 'NAFIS' platform according to the applied and approved terms, announcing and marketing the approved programmes through various media channels and coordinating with the PwC Academy in all related inspection and operational matters.

H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ETCC Secretary General said: "The MoU with PwC Academy comes in line with our strategy to boost the Emirati talent competitive capabilities by empowering them with world-class professional certificates according to paths set by the ETCC. I'm confident that the cooperation through this MoU will provide Emiratis with a sustainable opportunity to prosper and excel in their professional journey".

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the MoU would be initially implemented in taxes to provide Emirati youth with the necessary skills to benefit from the available opportunities and boost their capabilities to run their enterprises. Al Mazrouei also noted that the PwC Academy had developed two training journeys to help the participating Emiratis to build their human, technical, and digital capacities and get an internationally accredited professional certificate to enhance their worthiness in a competitive global market through a training curriculum that covers taxes, accounting, job sustainability, digital skills, and business administration.

The first training journey targets graduates and entry-level employees, while the second journey targets tax-agent entrepreneurs. Each training journey duration will range between 20 to 30 days.

For her part, H.E. Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said: "The MoU establishes collaboration and strategic partnership between the stakeholders, which contributes to upskilling Emirati cadres and preparing them to fulfil jobs in taxation as a vital field that meets the aspirations of Emirati job seekers."

H.E. stressed the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's commitment to providing the necessary support to ensure the success of the annual training programmes, expressing her confidence regarding the significant positive impact, such programmes will possess in terms of qualifying and empowering Emirati cadres to work in the taxation field.

H.E. Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, noted that the cooperation between ETCC and PwC Academy is essential for empowering national tax professionals and enhancing their capabilities, by enabling them to qualify for certificates that allow them to occupy jobs in the private sector. H.E. said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to support various initiatives and programmes aimed at bolstering national competencies in the financial and tax fields. We aim to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and hone their skills to enter the private-sector workforce and contribute to further elevating the UAE’s development process.”

For her part, Amanda Line, PwC Partner, and the Academy Leader stressed their participation with the ETCC in designing the targeted training programmes according to training needs in different work sectors, which enable Emiratis to hold the targeted positions, implementing the agreed upon training programmes, providing logistical support throughout all the UAE according to the ETCC's needs, following up on all operational procedures related to implementing the training, and providing the necessary support to complete registration, acceptance, and follow-up processes of the individual development plans and other operational-related matters.

Ms. Line also pointed out the academy’s roles in providing trainers, labs, and workshops to upskill trainees with knowledge and capacities to ensure the quality of outputs, according to the concerned authority's highest accreditation standards, regularly reporting to the ETCC on the trainee's performance in training and qualifications programmes reports, according to the ETCC's KPIs, determining needed Emirati workforce, suggesting training programmes, development, and specialised professional qualifications, and paving the way for joining through the' NAFIS' platform.