Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CoffeeDesk GCC has announced plans to expands business operations to the GCC. CoffeeDesk which has already earned recognition as Europe's premier rapidly expanding enterprise has impacted the UAE’s coffee and tea industry significantly. They are known as the one stop shop when it comes to coffee and tea related products.

All credits to the leadership of Saud Al Nuaimi and the company’s robust business framework and cutting-edge methodologies, CoffeeDesk GCC has gained popularity in the region. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional quality in its final products. The recent introduction of CoffeeDesk GCC aligns seamlessly with the company's overarching vision, aiming to provide a world-class coffee experience to individuals in the GCC region.

This strategic initiative is particularly tailored to meet the demands of fast-paced urban centers such as Dubai, where discerning consumers consistently seek out the latest and highest-quality offerings.

CoffeeDesk stands proudly as the driving force behind the introduction of esteemed brands to the region, including but not limited to AeroPress, Moccamaster, Fellow, Hario, Aoomi, and Rancilio, among others. CoffeeDesk also hosts iconic events like the Fellow Championship and the AeroPress Championship. The visionary behind the brand, Emirati entrepreneur Saud Al Nuaimi expresses his delight on the expansion. “In our continuous efforts of introducing cutting-edge coffee gadgets and products to the UAE, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services to the GCC. The positive response from our customers underscores their recognition of our commitment and appreciation for the transformative changes we aspire to bring to the coffee community.”

“Recent stats show that the revenue in the Coffee market amounts to US$2.3bn in 2023. And just the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in coffee and tea industry is vital for our objectives. The UAE’s coffee market growth has been attributed to the expanding urbanisation, higher living standards and fast recovery of the country’s tourism and hospitality industies post Covid-19. There has been an increase in consumption of diverse coffee products and hot beverages.” He added.

CoffeeDesk is passionate about bringing the best to the region’s coffee lovers and have expanded services from distribution to personalizing coffee equipment, professional HoReCa coffee bar setups, sourcing special equipment for businesses and after sales support for cafes etc.

-Ends-

For more, check out CoffeeDesk on IG: @coffeedesk.ae