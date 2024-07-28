Dubai, UAE: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) and Keolis MHI, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro as well as the operation of Dubai Tram, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on Emiratisation efforts within the private sector. This partnership aims to enhance the professional development and career opportunities for UAE nationals through comprehensive technical and vocational training programmes.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and the Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai, and, Mr. David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis MHI. The agreement focuses on prioritizing recruitment and implementing structured training programmes that will enable Emiratis to gain hands-on experience and expertise in various engineering and operations functions in Dubai Metro and Tram.

Under the framework of the MoU, Emiratis recruited through the council at Keolis MHI will undergo extensive training in critical areas in the Rail operations and maintenance, such as, under Engineering, automatic train control systems, automated tariff collection, power supply systems, and infrastructure. This collaboration is designed to equip trainees with the necessary knowledge and skills through both theoretical learning and “on-the-job training.” A clear development plan and a dedicated mentoring programme led by senior experts will further support their career progression.

Additionally, the agreement includes initiatives to raise awareness among school and university students about potential careers in the industry, recruitment, and early career training. The EHRDC will provide Keolis MHI with qualified UAE National candidates for its training programmes and vacant positions, aiming to advance the development of Emirati talent within the industrial sector.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, commented: "Partnering with Keolis MHI is a significant step towards our goal of enhancing Emiratisation in the private sector. This collaboration will provide UAE nationals with invaluable opportunities to develop their skills and advance their careers in critical sectors. We are committed to empowering our workforce and ensuring they are prepared to contribute effectively to the nation's economic development."

Amal Abdullateef, Chief People Officer of Keolis MHI, said: "We are delighted to partner with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council to support the Emiratisation initiative. Our technical and vocational training programs are designed to provide UAE nationals with comprehensive training and development to become rail experts. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in building a skilled and sustainable workforce, contributing to the growth and success of Dubai's transport sector. Aligned with our partner, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA ) in Dubai who plays a successful vital support in our achievements, Keolis MHI stands as a role model in Emiratisation and Nafis Award winner for two consecutive years, and this initiative will further support our progress in this vital area."

The partnership between EHRDC and Keolis MHI underscores a shared commitment to fostering local talent and supporting the UAE's vision for a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The council includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.