Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) Women’s Network (WN) recently launched its mentoring programme in honour of International Women’s Day, supporting the campaign’s efforts to ‘Break the Bias’.

EmiratesGBC WN held an inaugural event to launch the programme which took place at GHD’s offices in Abu Dhabi, reflecting EmiratesGBC’s expanding presence in the emirate.

The event was attended by industry giants including the network’s sponsors WSP and Cundall, as well as GHD, AD Ports, Buro Happold, Al Dar, KEO International Consultants and JLL. Attendees were provided with an overview of the programme and were given the opportunity to meet and participate in ‘speed mentorship’ sessions.

In addition to the event’s attendees, companies MAF, Ramboll, FARNEK, and Saint Gobain have also signed up to participate in the programme and together they will comprise the first cohort of mentors and mentees for an initial six-month period.

His Excellency Ali Al Jassim, Chair of EmiratesGBC, said: “Our mentoring programme is one of many initiatives we at EmiratesGBC are driving forward to ensure gender equality and inclusivity in our industry. It is vital that our industry continues working together to create an environment where we all can thrive.”

The mentoring programme will support EmiratesGBC WN’s goal to upskill and support young women in the industry by providing them with a mentor who is a more established professional to give guidance and advice about career direction and overcoming challenges.

Farah Yassine, Chair of EmiratesGBC Women’s Network, said: “This is an important step in working towards inclusivity and women’s rights in the construction sector. I was pleased to see such enthusiastic engagement at our inaugural event which illustrates the importance of our programme in ensuring young women in our industry succeed. It was inspiring to see leaders across our industry working together to support each other.”

EmiratesGBC WN aims to achieve gender balance across the field of green buildings and facilitate women entering the industry at all levels in the UAE. The network regularly hosts events that brings women from all areas of the green buildings industry together to speak, connect and implement educational programmes which focus on the professional development of women at every stage of their career.

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

