PA-CEMP certification will equip participants to achieve energy targets in line with Arab EE Guidelines

Certification will enable policy makers and administrators to plan and implement energy efficiency program in the region

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RECREE) to offer Pan Arab Certified Energy Management Professionals (PA-CEMP) course in the region. The first-of-its-kind in the region, PA-CEMP is an in-depth professional certification program for managers, engineers and technicians working in the energy field, tailored specially for the Arab region.

Endorsed by the Executive Bureau of the Arab Ministerial Council of Electricity during their 32th session on May 31 2016, PA-CEMP aims to assist Energy Efficiency policy makers and program administrators in planning and implementing Energy Efficiency programs and measures in the Arab region. Participants will learn about the latest technologies, energy essentials and effective means to reduce energy consumption in a cost-effective manner to achieve energy targets in line with the Arab EE Guideline.

Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC said; “. Emirates Green Building Council has been working tirelessly alongside our partners to help build a sustainable future for all. It is for the first time that the PA-CEMP certification course has been introduced to the UAE in collaboration with RECEE to equip the Pan Arab region to handle the energy crisis at hand and ensure a brighter, better future for all. Companies and organisations involved with policy making should make use of this opportunity to train their people so they can be part of this bigger movement and join forces for this common cause.”

As part of the certified course, energy management professionals will be equipped with the latest technologies and energy essentials. With the UAE in particular and the region aiming to lead the global transition into clean energy, the calculation modules and concepts have all been carefully adapted to the needs of the Arab Market to ensure maximum energy and cost saving.

PA-CEMP supports Energy Efficiency policy makers and program administrators in the Arab region by providing a recognized certificate that equips professionals with the latest technologies and energy essentials. The program covers effective, cost-efficient methods to reduce energy consumption, a huge concern in the region., the comprehensive course will train personnel on electrical and thermal systems and Energy Management (ISO 50001), Energy Auditing (ISO 50002), Instruments and Tools for Energy Auditing, Economic Analysis and Project’s Financing, Demand Side Load Managements Programs and National situation, Political & Legal Framework among others.

EmiratesGBC, is a non-profit organization aimed at advancing sustainability in the built environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices. The 5-day PA-CEMP Certification course to be held in Dubai from September 23-27 (8am-5pm) costs AED 5550 (non-members), AED 5100 (members), + VAT. Click on the link (https://emiratesgbc.org/education/pa-cemp-training/ ) to get the application form.

​​​​​​​About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

