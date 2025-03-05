Dubai, UAE – The debate on sustainability versus efficiency is over—Emirates Transport has just changed the game. In a landmark partnership with Fuelre4m, the UAE’s leading transport entity is entering phase two testing of Re4mx across its fleet, proving that fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and cost savings can be achieved without compromise.

This isn’t just another green initiative. This is real-world, data-backed change—with a verified fuel efficiency improvement of 17-23% from the pilot testing, and emissions reductions of up to 80%. Emirates Transport isn’t waiting for the future of sustainability—it’s building it now with the next phase under way.

Building on previous fleet test results, the deployment of Re4mx marks a turning point for commercial transport in the UAE. This initiative aligns with the country’s energy optimisation strategy, demonstrating that sustainability isn’t just about transitioning to alternative fuels—it’s about using existing resources better.

At Emirates Transport, we are dedicated to pioneering sustainable fleet solutions that drive measurable impact,” said Dominic Hagerty, Chief Transportation officer at Emirates Transport. “Our partnership with Fuelre4m marks a significant step in advancing innovative technologies that reduce fuel consumption and emissions without compromising operational excellence.

Backed by Data, Driven by Results

This is not theory. This is tested, verified performance. The journey to this landmark rollout began last year with a rigorous initial testing phase, where fuel consumption and emissions were meticulously measured under real-world conditions. The assessment included:

Idle fuel consumption analysis using an OBD reader and Torque Pro app.

Emissions measurement at idle with a gas flue analyser.

Drive testing over a controlled route at a fixed speed, recording fuel consumption and engine torque data via the OBD reader

Accelerated testing to demonstrate improved performance of the fuel.

These initial findings confirmed the potential for substantial fuel savings and emissions reductions, setting the stage for the next step.

Now, in partnership with Fuelre4m, Emirates Transport has moved into a second, expanded testing phase. While not yet deployed across the full fleet, testing is currently being conducted on a first pool of test vehicles,

To eliminate greenwashing and unverified claims, Emirates Transport and Fuelre4m are conducting multi-phase verification tests on 18 buses, using CANedge ECU monitoring technology to capture real-world performance data. The testing process includes:

Baseline Testing – Measuring fuel consumption and emissions before Re4mx is introduced.

Live Data Tracking – Monitoring real-time improvements in fuel efficiency and engine performance.

Performance Benchmarking – Analysing measurable increases in power output and reductions in fuel waste.

Undosed control vehicle.

"We’ve all seen sustainability claims that go nowhere," says Rob Mortimer, Managing Director of Fuelre4m. "This isn’t one of them. This is about tangible, proven change that fleets can implement today.”

Why This Matters

With Re4mx, the benefits are immediate:

✔ Up to 15-20% fuel savings—delivering cost reductions for large-scale fleets.

✔ Up to 80% lower emissions—helping businesses hit their sustainability targets.

✔ More power per kg—enhancing vehicle performance and operational efficiency.

This partnership signals a fundamental shift in how commercial transport approaches fuel efficiency, proving that the UAE is pioneering real, scalable solutions in fleet sustainability. This is not just an announcement. It’s a call to action. The question is no longer if fuel reforming works—it’s who will take the lead in adopting it next?

As testing progresses, Fuelre4m and Emirates Transport will share real-time updates, keeping the industry informed on performance gains, emissions reductions, and the broader impact of this game-changing initiative.

For more information: https://fuelre4m.com/

Fuelre4m’s (Fuel Reform) product range, re4mx (Reform Mix) is a powerful, completely organic, fossil fuel reforming nano-biotechnology that enhances the combustion process in engines. By breaking down impurities and complex hydrocarbons in liquid fossil fuels, the technology ensures a more efficient and cleaner burn, resulting in increased power output, lower fuel consumption, and a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Fuelre4m’s Re4mx increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, Fuelre4m ensures that companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combatting climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

