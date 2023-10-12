Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announced that it has become a member of “ResponsibleSteel” under the business category.

ResponsibleSteel is a global not-for-profit multistakeholder standard and certification initiative that serves as a driving force in the socially and environmentally responsible production of net-zero steel globally. The organization provides certification for responsible steel products and advocates for responsible steel policies.

As a member, Emirates Steel Arkan will also collaborate with ResponsibleSteel to develop and implement best practices for responsible steel production and consumption, further demonstrating its commitment to address the various challenges faced by the industry.

Eng. Saeed Al Ghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, said, “By joining ResponsibleSteel, Emirates Steel Arkan reiterates its dedication towards environmentally sound and socially responsible steel production and underscores the pivotal role of partnerships in driving lasting positive change. Collaborating with industry leaders to develop essential tools and policies, not only propels sustainable development within the steel ecosystem but also enables fostering a forward-thinking industry where shared expertise and collective efforts contribute to achieving a greener tomorrow.”

As a member of the Worldsteel Climate Action Programme and the Worldsteel Sustainability Charter, the company is dedicated to combatting climate change within the steel industry. Furthermore, its products align with stringent environmental standards, including compliance with the LEED Green Building rating system, the Abu Dhabi ESTIDAMA programme, and the Pearl Building Rating System. Emirates Steel Arkan has also made significant commitments as a signatory of the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge and by signing the Real Estate Climate Pledge. These actions underscore the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to driving the industry’s decarbonization efforts at scale that is supporting the nation’s strategic initiative to realize net zero by 2050.

To achieve this, the Group is leveraging innovation across its products and reinforcing its global sustainability stature with innovative low-carbon products that aim to reduce steel consumption in construction. The ES600 steel rebar, the first of many in the pipeline, can reduce steel consumption by 18-24% depending on the scale of the project.

The Group’s production process already utilizes less carbon compared to its competitors, and in 2022, it made significant strides in energy efficiency, achieving a double-digit reduction in energy intensity and a remarkable reduction in emissions and emissions intensity. This was achieved by using 80% of clean electricity, carbon capture, and scrap metal utilization.

Emirates Steel Arkan aims to reduce 40% in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Head of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emiratessteel.com

For Investor enquiries, please contact:

Gleb Diachkov-Gertcev

Head of Investor Relations

Email: gleb.dg@emiratessteel.com

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com