Sharjah: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) is participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024, hosting a dedicated stand to engage with authors and publishers. ERRA aims to raise awareness among creators about the importance of safeguarding their reprographic rights, thereby fostering literary innovation and strengthening the creative industries in the United Arab Emirates.

Through its participation in this prominent cultural event, ERRA seeks to explore opportunities for collaboration with universities, libraries, and cultural institutions that are committed to supporting the cultural sector and ensuring the protection of publishers' and authors' rights. ERRA’s programme includes a series of interactive cultural activities, including panel discussions to promote awareness of reprographic right and intellectual property rights, as well as membership opportunities for those interested in joining during the fair, which runs until 17 November.

Commenting on ERRA's participation, Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the association, said, “At ERRA, we strive to foster a culture of compliance with reprographic rights laws and to protect creative works by raising public awareness around the importance of respecting copyright, recognising the efforts of creators, and ensuring they receive fair compensation for the use of their work. We see major cultural events like the Sharjah International Book Fair as an opportunity to strengthen communication and collaborate with stakeholders to protect creativity and secure authors' rights, ensuring the sustainability of both creativity and the cultural sector.”

She added, “This leading international fair provides an ideal platform to convey our message to our audience about respecting rights and encouraging all to contribute to cultivating innovation and sustainable growth of the creative sector in the UAE.”

As part of its programme, ERRA organized a panel discussion titled ‘Protecting Creativity: Rights Holders and Societal Responsibilities’, featuring Majd Al-Shehhi, publisher and writer Dr. Aisha Al-Zaabi, Treasurer of the association, publisher Khalid Al Ali, Secretary of the association.

The session aimed to promote dialogue on the shared responsibility of supporting creativity and innovation, where experts addressed the challenges faced by rights holders in the digital age, the role of collective management organisations, and society’s role in supporting their rights and protecting their work. The discussion also explored ways to raise public awareness on the importance of respecting rights and encouraging collaboration between creators and organisations to ensure a thriving cultural environment.

Additionally, Dr. Mohamed Alkamaly will lead a workshop organised by ERRA titled ‘reprographic rights and Intellectual Property’, which will provide a comprehensive overview of reprographic rights as part of the intellectual property landscape for writers and publishers, focusing on methods to legally protect literary rights. Dr. Alkamaly will discuss fundamental concepts of copyright, how to register and protect literary works through specialised organisations, and ways to address infringements, while reviewing the challenges and opportunities in this field.