United Arab Emirates: Emirates Post issued a set of special commemorative stamps to mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, celebrating the nation’s enduring legacy and the visionary leadership of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The issuance pays tribute to his foresight in building a united and forward-looking nation, whose achievements continue to inspire generations.

The new design embodies the spirit of unity that Sheikh Zayed instilled in the hearts of the Emirati people. Drawing inspiration from the early street sign designs that he personally helped establish, the stamp serves as a visual reflection of national identity and modern progress. Its composition is rooted in the concept of connection and cohesion, with interwoven elements symbolising the cultural diversity and social harmony that define the UAE.

The design features cultural and natural motifs such as the palm tree, the dhow, and the sun, all representing the country’s heritage, resilience, and shared values. The number “54” is inspired by the UAE’s vehicle license plates, symbolising continuous movement, connection, and the unbreakable bond linking the seven emirates in one unified journey of development and prosperity.

This commemorative issue stands as a tribute to a nation united in vision and purpose. It reaffirms Emirates Post’s role in documenting the UAE’s milestones through stamps that serve as visual archives of its history, telling the story of a nation whose unity, progress, and ambition continue to inspire the world and pave the way for an even brighter future.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com