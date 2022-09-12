Emirates NBD’s API developer portal is the largest amongst regional banks, offering the most comprehensive collection of API services

Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has launched the region’s most comprehensive and ready-to-use financial Application Programming Interface (API) developer portal ‘Emirates NBD API Souq’, providing FinTechs, developers and corporate clients with an all-in-one ecosystem to rapidly develop innovative financial solutions.

The portal grants developers access to a wide range of ready-to-use suite of Emirates NBD APIs across the six key categories of account services, payments, collections, real-time notifications, trade services and information services, with a plan to multiply the APIs offered on the portal in the coming months. The seamless integration with the bank and ease of use of the portal allows developers to rapidly identify, test and integrate APIs into their products and services in a highly secure environment.

APIs are a set of pre-defined functions that facilitate data transfers between third parties and the bank’s systems in a secure environment, allowing third party companies to augment their complementary specialties and offerings without having to toggle between the banking system and their Enterprise workflow.

The introduction of Emirates NBD’s developer portal further strengthens the Bank’s existing API Banking proposition, which was launched last year to advise clients on how APIs can support their business needs. The portal enhances the existing service by allowing Emirates NBD, its clients and developers to directly create protocols that will improve operational efficiencies, facilitate real-time updates and enhance data driven decision-making. The portal also boasts of categorized Emirates NBD API resources, comprehensive API technical documentation and ‘Sandbox’ capabilities for secure integration.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, said: “As a digital pioneer that has led innovation in the region’s banking sector, at Emirates NBD Group, we continuously seek opportunities to bring groundbreaking technology advancements to the financial services industry and serve our customers, people and communities in innovative ways. Today, APIs are at the core of our Open Architecture and play a significant role in our digital strategy and leveraging our API-based architecture and experience, we are now collaborating closely with our customers to help them embrace this technology to optimize their business processes.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, said: “The launch of the Emirates NBD API developer portal reinforces our commitment towards providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the increasingly sophisticated business needs of our clients. In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, our clients are looking for instant payment facilities, e-commerce support models, direct-to-consumer flows and real time banking solutions. Emirates NBD’s open banking proposition, along with our strong FinTech partnership model, provides all these services and more, helping our clients navigate the transforming industry landscape and supporting them in achieving their vision.

He added: “Driven by a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy, the United Arab Emirates boasts one of the highest levels of digital adoption in the world. Emirates NBD’s digital transformation strategy remains fully aligned to the UAE’s vision of harnessing advanced technology to accomplish sustainable long-term growth. We will continue to introduce innovative technology and collaboration opportunities that will drive technological adoption for the benefit of our clients and their customers. “

The developer portal is accessible through the Emirates NBD API Souq: https://apisouq.emiratesnbd.com

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As at 31st March 2022, total assets were AED 694 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 189 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 901 branches and 4,060 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

