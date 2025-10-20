Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the launch of the fifth cohort of its pioneering National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI)® program. This milestone marks two years since the inception of the program that has consistently fostered Emirati talent and driven the expansion of the UAE's FinTech ecosystem.

The UAE FinTech market is currently valued at USD 46.67 billion and is projected to reach USD 81.55 billion by 2030, reflecting an 11.81% compound annual growth rate. This momentum, driven by sustained public–private investment, rising digital wallet adoption and progressive open-finance regulation, positions the UAE as the Middle East’s leading FinTech hub.

Since its launch, the NDTI program has been instrumental in nurturing 17 start-ups, a number set to grow to over 21 with the introduction of the fifth cohort. This continuous growth underscores Emirates NBD's unwavering commitment to the UAE's vision for a thriving digital economy and its role in cultivating the next generation of FinTech leaders.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: "The NDTI program has evolved into a cornerstone of innovation within the UAE's financial sector. Reaching our two-year anniversary with the launch of the fifth cohort is a testament to the program’s profound impact. We are not just incubating start-ups; we are building a robust ecosystem that empowers Emirati entrepreneurs to drive product innovation and create solutions that resonate globally. Our commitment to developing local FinTech talent is unwavering, and we are proud to see the tangible outcomes of this initiative contributing to the UAE's digital future."

The fifth cohort will welcome four innovative start-ups: FevaFit, a fitness technology start-up addressing consistency in exercise routines through psychology and behavioural science; Smooth Pay, a FinTech platform integrating payments, rewards and lifestyle benefits, offering cashback and merchant tools; HAAY, a ClimateTech venture developing AI-powered, multi-mode water generators to produce clean, affordable water; and Transcend Tech, an AI solutions company focused on tailored, end-to-end enterprise solutions with a vision to become the first Emirati AI unicorn.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub, added: "The DIFC Innovation Hub is proud to continue its support for the National Digital Talent Incubator. Our collaboration with Emirates NBD and other leading partners has created a thriving environment where Emirati entrepreneurs can access the tools, mentorship and global exposure needed to lead the next wave of FinTech innovation. The NDTI program's consistent success in nurturing high-potential founders and accelerating homegrown ventures is vital for shaping a future-ready, digital-driven economy in the UAE."

The NDTI program's cross-border trips, including Cohort 1 to KSA, Cohort 2 to Istanbul, Cohort 3 to Egypt and Cohort 4 to London, have provided founders with vital global exposure and market insights.

Cohort members have gained notable recognition, including their presence at the AI Campus opening in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Cohort 3 also engaged directly with H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, underscoring the program's access to key decision-makers. The program offers a bespoke experience, featuring tailored interactions with Emirates NBD's senior leaders via the Decision Maker Series, a Brand Masterclass, and immersion days with industry leaders such as DIFC Innovation Hub, Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies.

The NDTI Cohort 5 program will follow a comprehensive roadmap, including a Discovery Day, Partner Immersions and Emirates NBD Engagements, an international trip to the Singapore FinTech Festival, and a Board Meeting to review progress and future strategies. This structured approach ensures each start-up receives tailored support and maximum growth opportunities.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com