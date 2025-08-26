Bank joins SMI’s Financial Services Task Force to link with CEOs, mobilise capital at scale and support Nature-positive financial solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced a new partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), the world’s ‘go-to’ private sector organisation for sustainable transition.

Through this collaboration, Emirates NBD will integrate into SMI’s Financial Services Task Force to become the first GCC member of the Financial Services Task Force. This body convenes CEOs from the international banking sector to strategically mobilise capital at scale.

The Task Force is focused on accelerating investment and scaling infrastructure, generating climate solutions and natural capital, and setting out common principles to achieve climate and Nature goals.

Since its establishment, the Task Force has produced foundational materials for the industry, encompassing a standardised and transparent methodology for the banking sector’s transition, alongside cultivating institutional expertise in nature-based financial solutions.

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD, sustainability is intrinsically woven into our culture, operations and strategy, underpinning our decision to join the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Our proven track record of ESG milestones demonstrates our unwavering commitment to decarbonisation. We are at the forefront of driving significant change and our integration into the Financial Services Task Force will significantly advance regional and global collective efforts to tackle climate and biodiversity challenges.”

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: “We are pleased to welcome Emirates NBD to the SMI’s Financial Services Task Force. Our world is deeply interconnected, which is why it is so critical that the global private sector comes together to support each other on transition. The Sustainable Markets Initiative recognises the importance of aligning industry, financial and country efforts if we are to accelerate the transition at the scale and pace required.”

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “We are excited to join the Financial Services Task Force. By committing to both national and international standards, we are creating meaningful sustainable impact with an approach that actively involves all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, investors, suppliers, authorities and the wider community. Our ESG strategy extends beyond climate-related risks, focusing on creating products and services that benefit both people and the planet. By integrating innovative finance, robust governance and impactful global initiatives within our services and offerings, Emirates NBD is paving the way for a more resilient, inclusive and low-carbon future.”

Launched in 2020 by His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, SMI brings together private sector organisations from across industries, including the financial services sector, and governments to work together to collectively develop solutions and to innovate, accelerate and drive progress towards a sustainable future for Nature, People and Planet.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is the world’s go-to private sector organisation for sustainable transition; characterized by our unique brand of 'private sector diplomacy'.

With the vision of our founder, His Majesty King Charles III, and our unique convening power, the SMI facilitates action between world leaders and CEOs to position sustainability at the heart of global value creation.

Together, we seek to mobilise the trillions of dollars required to achieve a sustainable future. Investment at this scale requires global systems-level change with a default sustainable orientation across markets, industries and supply chains.

Here, our mandates, the Terra Carta and Astra Carta provide practical private sector trajectories.

The SMI believes that with bold ambition and courageous leadership, we can seize a new era of global prosperity that will last for generations to come. We call this ‘The Growth Story of Our Time’.

