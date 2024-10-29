Program supports talent nurturing and creation of future digital talent, aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced the extension of its Digital Asset Lab to now also include academia, through the launch of its Future Leaders Outreach Program. The program was launched at an event hosted at and facilitated by DIFC Innovation Hub, Emirates NBD’s long-term strategic partner.

The Digital Asset Lab currently has four members including founding members PwC and Fireblocks, and enterprise distributed ledger technology platform, R3 and the blockchain data platform, Chainalysis as additional members.

Through the Future Leaders Outreach Program and supported by early partners including the University of Sharjah and the Higher Colleges of Technology, the bank aims to drive its innovation mission while nurturing future talent and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Academic partners will have access to masterclasses from Emirates NBD’s internal experts alongside industry specialists from Digital Asset Lab members Fireblocks, PwC, Chainalysis, and R3. These sessions will cover a range of innovative topics, including real-world business experiments. Through these hands-on learning opportunities, students will gain valuable insights into the evolving digital asset landscape and diverse applications across various industries.

The Digital Asset Lab was announced in May 2023 with the goal of enabling and accelerating digital asset and financial services innovation in the UAE. As a national banking champion in the UAE, Emirates NBD is establishing a robust platform with industry experts for the development of innovative ideas in financial services using digital assets and its underlying technologies.

Saud Al Dhawyani, Group Chief Platform Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our Future Leaders Outreach Program. As a leading national bank, we have always remained committed to investing in our youth to nurture their talent that will contribute to national efforts of building a strong digital economy. Thus, the extension of Emirates NBD’s Digital Asset Lab to also include education partners was the clear progression in its growth journey. We look forward to the success of the program, supported by our members and now educational partners.”

Dr. Hatem Tamimi, Computer Information Science Associate Executive Dean, Higher Colleges of Technology, said: “It is with great pleasure that we are collaborating with Emirates NBD on its National Digital Talent Program as well as its Digital Asset Lab. The Digital Asset Lab will provide a platform for HCT students to access learning portals and a sandbox environment that complements our students applied and competency-based approach to learning. We see this as a win-win-win partnership.”

His Excellency, Prof. Hamid M. K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said: “The Digital Asset Lab initiative offers our students an outstanding opportunity to engage with the fast-evolving world of digital assets. Through our collaboration with Emirates NBD, we are enriching their academic journey while equipping them with the skills and expertise needed to become leaders in the digital economy. This partnership underscores our university's commitment to innovation and shaping the future leaders of the UAE.”

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “We are proud to support Emirates NBD’s Future Leaders Outreach Program. This initiative aligns perfectly with DIFC’s mission to foster innovation, enterprise, and talent across sectors in the MEASA region. By collaborating with academia and industry leaders, we are creating a robust platform for nurturing future digital talent and driving the UAE’s innovation agenda forward.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

