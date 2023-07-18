Amr ElShafei CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD - Egypt: The bank's collaboration is part of an effort to improve the quality of healthcare services aligned with the Corporate social responsibility goal

Heba Elsewedy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ahl Masr Foundation for Development: Ahl Masr Hospital is the first of its kind in the Middle East to save thousands of burn patients

Cairo, Egypt: As a part of Emirates NBD-Egypt’s efforts to raise the standard of the healthcare sector, the bank signed a cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Foundation to provide “Ahl Masr” hospital with medical equipment for its Physiotherapy unit that the hospital intends to open its first phase to provide free treatment for burn victims.

Dr. Amgad Doma, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Emirates NBD – Egypt and Dr. Sherif Hamdy, Chief Business Development Officer at Ahl Masr Foundation, attended the signing ceremony that took place on the 19th of June 2023.

The Physiotherapy unit plays a critical role in the treatment and recovery of individuals with deep burns after their recovery, particularly those with physical disabilities resulting from burns. It includes Physiotherapists to provide diagnosis, physical examination, rehabilitation, and disease prevention for burn patients through Physiotherapy, which has been scientifically proven to contribute to alleviate burn pain, enhance overall health, and improve the appearance of burn scars. Additionally, Physiotherapy aids in enhancing the ability to move normally for patients who have suffered severe burns.

Amr ElShafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD - Egypt, said: “Emirates NBD - Egypt has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting the establishment of "Ahl Masr" hospital, which provides free treatment to burn patients. The bank recognizes its crucial role in promoting social responsibility within the health sector, particularly for people with disabilities. For this purpose, we have provided financial support to purchase medical equipment for the Physiotherapy and physical rehabilitation unit.”

“Life-threatening burns often affect entire groups or families, and the initial treatment cost in intensive care is usually high, making it impossible for patients to wait until treatment costs are available. Therefore, all stakeholders should be involved in meeting the needs of the hospital and improving healthcare services to support deserving groups.” added ElShafei.

It is important to note that Emirates NBD - Egypt is committed to making a tangible contribution throughout the year to all initiatives aimed at helping the most disadvantaged segments of society to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt Vision 2030.

Dr. Heba Elsewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ahl Masr Foundation for Development, “I truly appreciate Emirates NBD- Egypt’s contribution and I am eager for more cooperation along with other organizations to support the completion of equipping Ahl Masr Hospital for free burn treatment, especially that the hospital is the first of its kind in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, offering hope to save hundreds of thousands of burn victims. Elsewedy stated, "While we have been able to save the lives of many burn patients and support them on their journey towards recovery and reintegration into society, there are still hundreds of thousands of patients who have not found a specialized hospital that can save their lives and cure them. Therefore, we all hope for the opening of Ahl Masr Hospital as soon as possible."

About Emirates NBD - Egypt:

Emirates NBD Egypt is a bank fully owned by Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the Middle East and a major contributor to the banking industry on an international and global scale. Emirates NBD Egypt is one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, positioning itself as a pioneer in providing advanced digital banking services, supported by a large network of 68 branches spread across all governorates and 340 ATMs across the country.

Emirates NBD Egypt is considered the main player in financing major projects related to the country's infrastructure and development initiatives, which has qualified it for many awards. Among these were two awards for the Most Innovative Bank for 2020 in Trade Finance and Cash Management in Egypt, and The Fastest Growing Corporate Bank in Egypt for the year 2021 by International Finance Magazine, along with the Best Digital Bank Award for the year 2020-2021 from the Union of Arab Banks. Emirates NBD Egypt was also awarded “The Leading Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility” during the bt100 award ceremony.

About Ahl Masr Foundation for Development:

Ahl Masr Foundation is the first non-profit organization of its kind in the Middle East and Africa dedicated to treating, preventing, and researching trauma and burn injuries. Established in Cairo in 2013 under registration number 728/2013, All donations received are subject to the supervision of Ministry of Social Solidarity and regulatory bodies. Ahl Masr Foundation for Development is considered one of the channels of Zakah and charity with Fatwa No. 109. The Foundation aims to revolutionize the concept of charitable work, volunteering, and health care in Egypt. Thanks to our team of dedicated experts, we’ve succeeded in putting a spotlight on traumas and burns, two critically overlooked issues in the region.

The Foundation adopts a vision to reach the year 2030 with (Humanity Without Burns), through several programs, namely: -

Program for the treatment of burn victims - saving lives

Physical, Psychological, and social rehabilitation treatment program

Awareness and prevention program against the risks of burn accidents

Equipping Ahl Masr Hospital

Humanity without burns

About Ahl Masr Hospital:

Ahl Masr Hospital is the first hospital of its kind in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa to offer free treatment to trauma and burn victims in Egypt. It consists of 6 floors, with a 200-bed capacity in addition to 2 air ambulance landing pads. It is not for luxury, but for the speedy transfer of cases, as the burn patients lose their lives in the first 6 hours. It can provide 30 burn cases with the necessary medical care in the emergency department of the hospital, which is designed with a capacity that can accommodate 30 emergency cases at the same time. The hospital is constructed over a land plot area of 12,200 m2, allocated by the Ministry of Housing, and a built-up area of 45,245 m2 in the First Settlement in the New Cairo district.