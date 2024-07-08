Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has donated over 5,000 electronic devices to bridge the digital divide for underprivileged students worldwide.



The donation was made towards Ecyclex, a company that provides customised and comprehensive recycling solutions in the UAE, with a focus on recycling waste electronics and electronics equipment. Ecyclex is certified by Dubai Chamber, Trakhees, Dubai Municipality, Sharjah Municipality and Tadweer in Abu Dhabi, and plays a key role in the circular economy.



Once the devices are refurbished and recycled, they will be given to The Digital School, a collaborative programme between Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Emirates Red Crescent. The devices and will be provided to support underprivileged students worldwide, giving them access to devices that support students’ need for internet and educational resources.



As a national banking champion, Emirates NBD is dedicated to the sustainability of its business, the planet and its people. Aligned with this commitment, the bank engages in meaningful partnerships with community organisations for empowering local communities. The donation to The Digital School contributes to supporting 8,512 students, reducing 10,868 kgs of carbon dioxide, and saving 3,043.04 cubic feet of landfill space. By recycling electronic devices, Emirates NBD successfully reduces e-waste, which is a growing environmental concert. As a responsible Group, Emirates NBD’s focus is on reducing its carbon footprint, conserving resources and promoting eco-friendly practices.



About Emirates NBD



Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2024, total assets were AED 902 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 246 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 858 branches and 4,450 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.



Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.



Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.



