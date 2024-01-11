Mutual funds display Morningstar risk and sustainability ratings as well as historical performance

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has enabled more than 232 mutual funds on the bank’s digital wealth platform ENBD X, allowing customers to buy and sell instantly, with straight through processing.

Emirates NBD customers can now select the mutual fund of their choice from an array of more than 232 funds that are managed by leading global asset managers including Emirates NBD Asset Management, BlackRock, Fidelity and Pimco, on their digital wealth platform that already houses more than 11,000 global equities and 150 regional equities. The array of mutual funds strengthens a versatile range of investment options available on ENBD X, which has more than 150 banking services for customers.

Mutual funds listed on the digital wealth platform display risk and sustainability rates by renowned financial services company Morningstar as well as historical performance, giving customers accurate analysis of funds they may select for investment. In addition, listed mutual funds can be bought or sold instantly on the platform, with a seamless, simplistic processing journey.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “The launch of a wide variety of mutual funds on ENBD X’s wealth management platform reflects the bank’s commitment to the investment needs of our customers. The addition of mutual funds is another significant step in our journey to create an exceptional, global mobile App, where customers can complete everyday banking needs and further invest in a range of saving instruments to build a holistic savings portfolio. ENBD X, is truly, the App for banking and more.”

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “Convenience, agility, and seamlessness are cornerstones in our goal to offer customers a first-class experience in their digital banking needs. With the launch of more than 232 mutual funds, we have further empowered our customers to manage their wealth and securely invest in the savings instrument of their choice. ENBD X now showcases a stronger digital experience that gives customers full control of their wealth and finances on a single platform.”

Emirates NBD’s recently launched digital wealth platform allows customers to trade securities and ETFs on both global exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange and local markets such as Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

