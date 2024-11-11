Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has a third cohort of the Emirates NBD National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI)® program, the bespoke incubation program for Emirati FinTech leaders. Underpinned by a network of world-class industry partners, including DIFC Innovation Hub, Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies, the program has already had two successful editions of creating transformative opportunities for the UAE’s next generation of FinTech innovators.

Facilitated by the DIFC Innovation Hub, the third cohort will run between six to eight weeks and be hosted at DIFC’s Innovation One building. The upcoming cohort will consist of a select group of FinTech startups led by UAE National founders and members. Participants will have the opportunity to acquire valuable insights from venture-building and innovation experts, as well as gain hands-on experience from accomplished entrepreneurs, in addition to exclusive access to a network of resources and ecosystems. The aim is to nurture visionary ideas and contribute to the UAE’s goals of economic diversification and digital transformation.

The UAE’s FinTech market is expected to continue its upward growth trajectory, driven by technological innovation, changing customer preferences and a positive regulatory environment. By 2028, UnaFinancial estimates the UAE will rise as a premier FinTech hub, with 1.8 times more companies thriving in a transparent regulatory environment. Capitalising on this potential, the NDTI program supports UAE’s position as a gateway for FinTech innovation.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to launch the third cohort of the National Digital Talent Incubator with the DIFC Innovation Hub. The NDTI program delivers remarkable outcomes by driving UAE’s economic growth and fostering innovation within the financial services sector. We keenly look forward to welcoming the new cohort who will deliver yet another wave of innovative solutions and entrepreneurial excellence.”

Participants in the third cohort will feature a dynamic lineup of pioneering startups that reflect the diversity and innovation driving the UAE’s FinTech ecosystem. These Emirati-founded ventures span from a super cash back platform to a mobile money service, digital savings circles and an artificial intelligence-powered legal research platform, each addressing unique market needs while pushing the boundaries of financial technology.



Maryam Al Mansoori, Founder and General Manager, Rebound Platform, a cohort two founder, shared her experience, saying, “The NDTI program has been transformative, equipping me with the tools and network to accelerate my startup's growth. Learning directly from seasoned entrepreneurs and corporate leaders has shown me how to turn bold ideas into impactful solutions for the UAE market. The program partners brought in an added layer of valuable experience from a technology and infrastructure perspective.”

Mohammed AlBlooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the third cohort of the National Digital Talent Incubator program. By collaborating with Emirates NBD, this initiative not only empowers the next generation of digital talent but also demonstrating DIFC’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the financial sector. By nurturing local talent, we are paving the way for a brighter, more technologically advanced future for the UAE."

This year’s program promises an exciting mix of hands-on learning, mentorship, and regional exposure, including a cross-border trip to Egypt to connect with Emirates NBD’s Egypt division, plus key players in the broader ecosystem. Follow along for updates as these founders gain critical insights, expand their networks, and build solutions that will shape the future of digital finance in the UAE and across the region.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com