Awards position Emirates Islamic as an employer of choice while strengthening agility, empowerment and inclusivity goals

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, was celebrated for exceptional workplace culture by winning two top titles at the recent Employee Happiness Awards 2025, in a ceremony held in Dubai.

The Bank won two awards at the prestigious event: Gold for the “Best Employee Driven Business Change” and Silver for “Best ‘Women-in-Leadership’ Programme”. It was also a finalist in the “Best Company to Work For – Large” category at the event, which featured 380 entries from the banking, oil and gas, consulting, hospitality and service industries.

The Employee Happiness Awards 2025 honours companies across the UAE that have implemented governance frameworks that support employee well-being, culture, leadership and inclusion. Farida Mohammad Rafi, Chief Human Resource Officer at Emirates Islamic, along with the bank’s HR team attended the event and received the awards at the official ceremony held at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel. The distinction solidifies the bank’s position as an employer of choice while strengthening a culture of agility, empowerment and inclusivity.

Farida Mohammad Rafi, Chief Human Resource Officer at Emirates Islamic, commented: “We are pleased to win two awards at the Employee Happiness Awards 2025. At Emirates Islamic, we recognise that our employees are the cornerstone of our success. We have devoted our efforts to cultivate a workplace culture that nurtures talent, prioritises well-being and celebrates diversity. The recognition marks yet another step towards consolidating our reputational capital as the bank continues to make strides aimed at enhancing our overall employee value proposition and employer branding. By investing in our people, we have delivered growth while also empowering our workforce to achieve excellence and make meaningful contributions to the Islamic banking sector.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

