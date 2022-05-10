Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE has partnered with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, to launch the ‘Super Savings Etihad Guest Account.’

The new savings account will reward customers with Etihad Guest Miles while earning a quarterly profit on their savings, making it ideal for customers who enjoy travelling while maintaining healthy financial habits. Customers opening a Super Savings Etihad Guest Account before 30 June 2022 can enjoy up to 60,000 Etihad Guest Miles a year based on account balances and additional miles up to 90,000 in the first year.

Commenting on the launch, Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our long-term collaboration with Etihad to bring yet another unbeatable proposition to our valuable customers. Our Super Savings Etihad Guest Account enables UAE customers to enjoy the benefits of travelling in style with Etihad while being rewarded for their good saving habits. Our partnership with the UAE’s national airline is aligned with our continued commitment to deliver meaningful benefits to customers through tie-ups with the UAE’s most prominent brands.”

Kim Hardaker, Vice President Loyalty and Partnerships, Etihad Airways, said: “Our partnership with Emirates Islamic is an excellent progression of our journey to date and encourage members to increase their savings balance to earn miles with Etihad Guest. It also demonstrates our customer-centric focus collaboration that rewards and engages both existing and new members.”

The Super Savings Account follows the successful rollout of the Emirates Islamic flagship co-branded credit card with Etihad Guest, which offers a series of benefits including complimentary airport transfers and airport lounge access as well as up to 3.5 Etihad Guest Miles per USD spent, while receiving up to 50 per cent miles back when booking a flight with Etihad Guest Miles.

-Ends-

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’a-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 41 branches and 179 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won international acclaim as the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance Awards 2020 by World Finance, in addition to being named the ‘Best Islamic Bank, UAE’. The Bank was also awarded the title of ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ by Islamic Finance News and ‘Islamic Bank of the Year – UAE 2020’ by The Banker. Additionally, New York-based Global Finance magazine recognised Emirates Islamic as the ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution, UAE’ for a second year in a row on its list of the ‘World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions’.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw, Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com |