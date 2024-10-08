The Bank recently participated in the Ru’ya Careers UAE with a view to increase the pool of UAE National talent in the private sector

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, recently concluded another successful year of participation at the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, where it received positive response from students and fresh graduates who expressed their interest in internships and careers, during their visit to its booth over the three-day event. Over 300 applicants were reviewed for various career opportunities, with approximately 35% of them moving to on-the-spot interviews. Additionally, during the event, the bank showcased Bedaya and Ruwad, two of its strategic programs, aimed at attracting, developing and retaining top tier UAE National talent for existing and future roles.

Emirates Islamic offered a wide range of career development and training opportunities across its various departments in addition to work placements and internship opportunities for university and high school graduates during the exhibition. A robust set of upskilling and reskilling programs are in place that focus on leadership development, data science and digital training to futureproof its workforce and keep pace with digitization. More than 700 courses in various streams are available on the Learning Portal and some of its in-person learning programs offered by the bank are from world-class institutions such as Harvard University, London Business School, INSEAD among others.

In addition, Emirates Islamic has recorded strong metrics on Emiratization in 2024, having met and or surpassed targets on critical positions and senior management composition.

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “The banking industry is a vital business sector in the country and an integral contributor to the UAE economy. We are committed to ensuring that Emirati youth play a key role in shaping the future of the financial services industry by developing and empowering the UAE National workforce. We are proud to have made significant progress towards achieving the Emiratization targets set by the Central Bank of the UAE and look forward to continuing to lead on Emiratization in the years to come.”

Farida Mohammad Rafi, Chief Human Resource Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: “As one of the leading Islamic banks in the UAE, we have a long-standing commitment to supporting the UAE’s drive towards Emiratization by fostering and nurturing UAE National talent by providing them a solid training foundation in addition to career opportunities and development after they graduate. The Ru’ya Careers UAE provides an ideal platform for the bank to step up its Nationalization efforts and recruit young, talented UAE Nationals through our Bedaya and Ruwad graduate programs.”

-Ends-

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 221 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: ei@bm.com