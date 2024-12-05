Partnership agreement with Visa includes renewal of Emirates Islamic’s credit card portfolio furthering their joint commitment to provide innovative digital payment solutions to customers

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, have announced the renewal of their partnership with a multiyear agreement. The extension of their long-term partnership underscores their shared values of providing innovative customer-centric products and solutions to customers and boosting digital payments in the region.

As part of the partnership agreement, Visa will be granted exclusivity overall credit cards issued by Emirates Islamic.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic, said: “We are delighted to renew and build our strategic partnership with Visa, enabling Emirates Islamic to continue to enhance our value proposition for customers through unique and innovative payment products. Over the years, Emirates Islamic, supported by our long-term collaboration with Visa, has consistently delivered a superior and secure payment experience to customers. The partnership has enabled us to introduce innovative solutions, enhance payment security, and provide unparalleled convenience, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "Visa is proud to renew our partnership with Emirates Islamic. With Visa's exclusivity over the bank's credit card portfolio for the new term, we will continue to support Emirates Islamic in providing the bank's credit cardholders with a rewarding credit proposition. We look forward to working together to launch more innovative and secure payment experiences and support the UAE government's digital commerce agenda, benefiting consumers, businesses, and the economy."

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 226 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

