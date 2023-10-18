Dubai, UAE: Emirates Float Glass (EFG), a renowned global leader in the float glass industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only Float Glass Manufacturing Company in the UAE to receive the prestigious Golden Listing, in addition to being ICV (In-Country Value) certified under the Abu Dhabi Local Content Program.

The Golden Listing, a hallmark of excellence, is a part of the Industrial Development Bureau's initiative developed in collaboration with the Department of Government Support (ADGS) to enhance the local supply chain by increasing the demand for locally manufactured goods through government procurements. This initiative aims to support the UAE's economic diversification by recognizing manufacturers with a high contribution to the local economy, evaluated through their In-Country Value certificate.

Saleem Raza, General Manager, Emirates Float Glass, commented, “The Industrial Development Bureau's Golden List initiative aligns perfectly with the program objectives, which include increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP, promoting economic diversification and enhancing local manufacturers' productivity. Receiving the Golden Listing and ICV certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the UAE's economic development. We have always strived to contribute to the growth of the local economy by manufacturing high-quality products right here in the UAE. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey toward excellence and to play an even more vital role in the nation's economic diversification”.

EFG is the only manufacturer with the clear float glass portfolio, body tinted glass, and High-Performance Double Silver Low Emissivity Reflective glass that can meet all the glass processor needs in UAE.

EFG is also the first float glass manufacturer to be ICV certified in the UAE. With a state-of-the-art facility, EFG has become a dominant player in the region for float glass in architecture and automotive applications.

EFG’s glass customers will have an advantage by using its ICV certification & Golden listing in all government and government aided projects.

Emirates Float Glass is known for its cutting-edge technology and innovative approach to glass manufacturing with products catering to various industries, including construction, automotive, and architectural sectors, both locally and internationally.