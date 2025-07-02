Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and enhance their access to local and international markets, the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cultureyes Market, supported by Arcet Global for event organization, during the Entrepreneurship Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Partnership Objectives:

Collaborate to design community events for entrepreneurs between September and November 2025

between September and November 2025 Develop a comprehensive awards program to honor outstanding member projects

to honor outstanding member projects Provide platforms to showcase products/services to diverse audiences

Deliver integrated services including strategic consultancy, content management, and marketing support

The MoU was signed by Mr. Jassim Al Shukr, Secretary-General and Board Member of Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, and Mr. Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Cultureyes Market Events Organization, In the presence of distinguished entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the UAE's cultural and creative sectors.

Mr. Jassim Al Shukr stated: "This partnership marks a qualitative leap in our support for entrepreneurs, providing them with an integrated platform to connect with markets and develop their projects in a stimulating environment."

Mr. Mohamed Al Hajeri emphasized: "Through this collaboration, we aim to empower local talents and create sustainable growth opportunities in creative and cultural sectors."

Mr. Mark Hamill added: "We take pride in supporting this initiative that creates tangible impact on the UAE's entrepreneurship ecosystem."