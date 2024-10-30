Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Energy Award is gearing up to launch awareness programs for university students, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy solutions for a greener and more prosperous future. This initiative is a key component of the award's commitment to educating students about the critical role of sustainable energy. It aims to enhance understanding of the necessity to adopt new innovations and technologies in clean energy, thereby advancing the global agenda towards sustainable development.

In this context, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, stated: “Students are pivotal within educational institutions, possessing the potential to significantly contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals through their active engagement. The Emirates Energy Award has diligently kept ahead of the swift advancements in renewable energy and the adoption of modern technologies, aligning with both international and national efforts spearheaded by our visionary leadership in this critical sector. The award continually strives to boost awareness of the crucial role of renewable energy and to address the challenges of climate change. We firmly believe that students are the future's scientists and leaders, bearing the essential responsibility of safeguarding our planet. Their innovative contributions across various sectors are vital in supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”

His Excellency Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award, also commented: “The Emirates Energy Award, having launched its fifth edition for the period 2023-2025 under the theme 'Empowering Carbon Neutrality', diligently emphasizes the importance of clean energy in addressing the escalating environmental challenges the world faces today, from climate change to the depletion of natural resources. The award is committed to educating the student community on the integral relationship between energy, the economy, and the environment. This effort is instrumental in cultivating generations equipped to assume responsibility and lead the shift towards a future anchored in clean energy sources, thereby ensuring the preservation of natural resources for future generations.”

In previous editions of the Emirates Energy Award, universities and academic institutions have made valuable contributions, winning in various categories. In the 2022 edition, the German Jordanian University won the silver award for its Distributed Solar Energy – Large Scale category. Additionally, the University of Dubai received the bronze award for its Zero-Energy Solar Campus project in the same category.

In the 2017 edition, the Hashemite University, an independent university based in Jordan, received the award in the Distributed Solar Generation Large Scale (≥ 500kW) category for its 5 MW net-positive solar power project. The American University of Sharjah won the Special Recognitions award for its Smart Public Utilities Measurement System project. Additionally, Al-Balqa Applied University was awarded in the Education & Capacity Building category for its solar tri-generation system, which produces 17.1 kW of cooling, 85 kW of heating, and 1.2 kW of electricity. The Bethel Business and Community Development Center from the Kingdom of Lesotho was recognized for its Solar Energy Capacity Building Center – Rural Communities project. Moreover, Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan won an award for its student-developed Sustainable Green Park project.

These exemplary projects from universities and academic institutions across various editions of the Award underscore their commitment to participation and their contribution of innovative initiatives that bolster sustainability efforts in the UAE and the wider region. This dedication has inspired the launch of awareness programs for university students, designed to equip them with essential knowledge and to emphasize the importance of innovation and creativity in renewable energy. These programs aim to highlight the critical role of renewable energy in tackling climate change challenges, preserving the environment, and promoting sustainability.

The Emirates Energy Award, established by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, serves as a global platform for public and private institutions, as well as individuals, to present their initiatives and achievements in energy management and conservation. The Award also highlights their impactful contributions in promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources, implementing sustainable environmental solutions, and advancing development and innovation in the energy sector, while raising awareness of the significance of sustainability and environmental preservation.