Emirates Draw crowned more winners this weekend than ever in the ‘Games for All’ history. The socially responsible organization generously celebrated the UAE’s 51st National Day by distributing AED 535,860 among 4,507 winners and announcing the great news of increasing the MEGA7 game’s Grand Prize to an incredible AED 120 million only for this week, making it the largest draw in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Over the weekend, a ground-breaking AED 1,148,031 million in aggregate Emirates Draw EASY6 and MEGA7 winnings were distributed to winners, totalling over AED 48 million in the last fifteen months.

The dazzling National Day episode celebrations witnessed the ‘Games for All’ presenters of both weekly games unite to announce 51 guaranteed winners who each won AED 5,100 as part of the special raffle.Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its ‘Games for All’ in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives ‘For A Better Tomorrow’.

To this end, Emirates Draw MEGA7’s Grand Prize increased from AED 100 million – the largest in the MENA - to AED 120 million, when a single person or group matches all seven numbers from right to left for this week only. In addition, the raffle part will include 20 guaranteed winners, 19 winning AED 10,000 each and one winner taking home a whopping AED 77,777.

To celebrate this increase, Emirates Draw revealed that the 63rd MEGA7 game on 11th December would be hosted by the famous RJ Kris Fade, who will announce the results of both the main and raffle draws.

Meanwhile, the tenth Emirates Draw EASY6 episode lit up the lives of 4,456 winners with AED 275,760 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of AED 15,000 each in the raffle portion. One participant also matched five numbers to win AED 150,000. The epic AED 15 Million Grand Prize remains up for grabs by a single person or group who matches all six numbers. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game is set to broadcast live this Friday, 9th December 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.

The 62nd episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 423 winners taking home a total winning amount of AED 612,171. Besides the seven guaranteed winners of the raffle portion, the main draw had 51 participants match 3 out of 7 digits to win AED 777, and as many as 365 participants match 2

out of 7 digits to win AED 77. Moreover, nearly 10% of all participants matched 1 out of 7 digits to become instant AED 7 winners. The incredible AED 120 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA and Asia regions, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group who match all seven numbers from right to left. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, 11th December 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.

The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.

