CAIRO – Global automation technology and software leader Emerson will participate in the upcoming Egypt Energy Show 2024 (EGYPES) conference held February 19-21, 2024, in Cairo, to highlight its suite of advanced solutions and the significance of sustainable business practices in the energy transition.

Visitors to Emerson's exhibit (Booth #2-E20), titled 'Sustainability: Operational Excellence in Action,’ will explore a comprehensive showcase of the company’s latest innovations and product offerings, including live demos and interactive visioning sessions. The exhibit will explore how Emerson’s automation technologies and expertise make it possible for producers to achieve long- term sustainability in both environmental and economic terms, with a focus on carbon capture, hydrogen, renewable fuels, and other alternative energy sources.

“We are pleased to participate and showcase our range of innovative solutions and products again this year at EGYPES 2024,” said Mathias Schinzel, president of Emerson’s Middle East and Africa business. “Through this event, we seek to engage in meaningful conversations with participants, forge strategic alliances, and highlight how Emerson’s solutions address the toughest challenges customers face in the energy sector today.”

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

