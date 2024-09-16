Dubai, UAE - H.R.H Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, The Head of the Saudi Startup20 Delegation Powered by NEOM, was warmly greeted on Friday at Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil, during the saudi delegation Startup ecosystem tour. The visit focused on groundbreaking innovations in the area of aviation, urban air mobility, and aerospace.

Prince Fahad, known for his push for entrepreneurship and startup development success under the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 goals, joined Embraer leaders for a meeting. The discussion focused on the latest technology trends and exploring partnership opportunities that could significantly benefit Saudi Arabia's aerospace sector.

Dimas Tomelin, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Embraer and Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility conducted the products overview presentations and the plant tour.

The official visit coincides with a series of events planned by Embraer in September to commemorate Innovation Month, which seeks to foster the innovation ecosystem and connect employees, startups, and leaders around the world.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high- value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.