The project was developed with the participation of Aquarela Analytics, a pioneer company in the application of AI and data analysis

Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ/B3: EMBJ3) and Aquarela Analytics, a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence and data analysis, conducted a ten-month detailed evaluation of more than two terabytes of information with the aim of promoting greater integration of processes within the supply chain.

"Smart Planning is the most up-to-date data tool developed and integrated to make Embraer's processes more effective. It consists of an interactive control panel on the materials used in the production process of our aircraft, helping the planning team in the management of purchases and stock levels to have more predictability in case of lack or excess of materials thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and a prediction model," says Dimas Tomelin, Vice President of Strategy, Digital and Innovation at Embraer.

By combining the use of two methodologies – Agile by Embraer and the Data Culture Methodology by Aquarela Analytics – the project was divided into two main phases over a total duration of ten months, ranging from structuring the framework for extraction, preparation, and development of AI models to the visualization layers.

"Throughout the process, we applied all of our expertise in data analysis, platforms, and artificial intelligence algorithms to improve, transform, and integrate Embraer's operating system. It was a challenging project, where at each stage we deepened and broadened the scope as complexity and results were measured. We are very happy with the result and especially with the partnership established with Embraer," says Marcos Santos, CEO of Aquarela Analytics.

Smart Planning not only optimized Embraer's inventory planning but also laid a solid foundation for future supply chain innovations. With digitalization and greater integration of data, it was possible to further improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance quality and strengthen relationships with suppliers and partners.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually.

Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Aquarela Analytics

For more than 12 years in the market, the Brazilian Aquarela Analytics is a pioneer company in artificial intelligence and data analysis, driving the Digital Transformation journey towards Industry 4.0, characterized by the integration of digital and physical technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, Big Data, Gen AI and cloud computing. With an avant-garde and pragmatic approach and a team of professionals in 15 states and 3 more countries, Aquarela offers services and tools to optimize processes, increase efficiency and make data-driven strategic decisions.

Founded in Florianópolis, the company in its early stages went through several acceleration programs, including Endeavor's Scale Up and Midi tecnológico/Acate, in 2022 and won the CNI award as an Innovative Product Company, later that year. It received more than 10 million reais in investments from Votorantim Energia (today Auren Energia). Currently, the company, and no longer a startup, has the Aquarela Data Platform - ADP for automated deployment of Data Lakes, and the Tactics line for Intelligent Routing, Dynamic Pricing and Energy Purchase and Sale, and also the SAM line for predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Its differential, sought by large companies in Brazil and around the world, such as Mercedes Benz, Scania, SolarBR Coca-Cola and Embraer, lies in the use of its data platform and its own methodology, the DCM (Data Culture Methodology), developed to evaluate and propose strategic changes for companies to evolve analytical maturity and develop a data-based culture.

