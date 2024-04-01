Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As Eid Al Fitr approaches, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading retail and lifestyle destination, invites guests to celebrate the cherished tradition of “Eidiyah” with a modern twist. This Eid, guests can give the gift of choice with The Galleria Gift Card and receive a gift themselves as a token of appreciation from The Galleria.

To express appreciation for the giving spirit, for every gift card valued at AED 1,000 or more purchased before 14 April, guests will receive a complimentary AED 100 gift card to enjoy their own shopping, dining or entertainment experience at The Galleria.

This means the lucky person receiving the “Eidiyah” will get the chance to enjoy a shopping spree at their favourite retail stores, a delectable dining experience at renowned restaurants, an entertaining outing at exciting entertainment venues or all the above, while guests purchasing the gift card can also treat themselves at any destination across The Galleria. All recipients can use the gift card to curate their perfect day at The Galleria.

Eid Al Fitr is a period marked by celebration, reflection and generosity, and The Galleria offers its guests a unique chance to embody the essence of giving. Here, individuals can spread love and joy to their family and friends in a meaningful manner, enriching the holiday season all while receiving a special gift for themselves.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning

fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Craft by Side Hustle and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; the UAE’s first Game Over Escape Rooms, a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone, and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.